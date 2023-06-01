Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 NICKMERCS bundle: What's in it, how to purchase, price, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is brimming with new bundles. Fans have received unique Operators such as Alex, Kevin Durant, TimTheTatman, and now NICKMERCS. Despite a few disputes around the TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS bundles, they were influential personalities when Warzone was most prominent.

While both remain popular streamers, they no longer play Warzone 2. On the other hand, the devs wanted to celebrate them for their previous contributions and have the community enjoy them as the latest Operators. The following article will cover everything related to the NICKMERCS bundle.

How to get the NICKMERCS bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

On May 31, 2023, the NICKMERCS bundle was released. The following bundle will be available for purchase through the in-game store. Simply launch Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and navigate to the Store section. The bundle will be listed as Tracer Pack: NICKMERCS Operator Bundle. However, it can be purchased for 2400 CoD Points, which is equivalent to $19.99 in real-life currency.

As a result, you either have enough CP to purchase the bundle, or you must acquire the required amount of CoD points from the platform's relevant store, which includes Steam, Battle.net, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store. Once you have enough CoD Points, go to the store and buy it.

After purchasing the bundle, you can use it in both titles. However, keep in mind that it will not be available in the shop for an extended length of time due to store refreshes. Furthermore, it might not reappear.

What's included in the NICKMERCS bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The set includes some intriguing cosmetics that will undoubtedly appeal to the fandom. The Operator is a total body-scanned version of the popular streamer NICKMERCS. In addition, two Operator skins, two weapon blueprints, a loading screen, a weapon sticker, a weapon charm, an emblem, and an exclusive finishing move will be available. The total breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

NICKMERCS "Spartan" Operator Skin

NICKMERCS "Hooded" Operator Skin

LMG "Fate" Weapon Blueprint

Shotgun "Plan A" Weapon Blueprint

"Legionary" Loading Screen

"MFAM" Weapon Sticker

"NICKMERCS'" Weapon Charm

"Spartan Merc" Emblem

"Kickin' It" Finishing Move

Everything a player needs to know about the NICKMERCS bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is covered above. Aside from that, users can obtain the TimTheTatman bundle, which is also priced at 2400 CP.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

