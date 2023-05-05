Modern Warfare 2 players slam Activision over leaked operators of TimTheTatman and NickMercs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an immensely popular title in the gaming industry, and players love the characters in the game as well as the Operator skins that developers release over time, but the community has become enraged with Activision over the recently leaked operators that will be included in the title's mid-season Reloaded update.

Season 3 Reloaded is just a few days away, and according to the Call of Duty Blog, Kevin Durant, one of the greatest NBA players, will be joining Modern Warfare 2 as an Operator. However, a leak is going around that notable streamers TimTheTatman and NicKMercs may also appear in the upcoming season, but the community is not happy with it.

The Modern Warfare 2 community is opposed to the concept of including players as Operator who no longer play the game

Task Force Leaks Images recently shared about four Operators who might appear in Season 3 Reloaded and Beyond. However, the first name on the list, Kevin Durant, has been verified by the developers as the impending new Operator in Season 2, while the other three, TimTheTatman, NicKMercs, and Nikto, remain a mystery.

The community does not like the notion of having Operators depicting players that quit Call of Duty, and one Reddit user named "TheRealPdGaming" showed his displeasure by sharing an image of the leak with the remark:

"Why are we getting players who don't even play cod anymore instead of someone like scump as an operator?"

Many people agreed with his comments, and one noted that he doesn't dislike Nickmercs, but Activision should consider someone well-liked by the community instead of those who moved from CoD to Apex.

Another person stated that if the developers had added Scump as an Operator in Modern Warfare 2, it would have reached a larger audience because he is only dedicated to CoD, and his fans would adore him as an Operator.

Many users are questioning when was the last time TimTheTatman and NicKMercs even played the game. Following that, some users commented why they would utilize another video game player who had already departed its community.

Many players voiced dissatisfaction in not receiving Scump as an Operator in the comments section, claiming that despite having more views than the official Call of Duty channel, the devs do not believe he is suited for the role.

Scump is a retired Call of Duty esports player commonly known as The King of CoD.

According to the comments, gamers are dissatisfied with Activision for not integrating Scump as an Operator, instead adding players that departed Call of Duty for CSGO and Apex. However, nothing is certain at this time, and players should wait for further announcements.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will arrive on May 10, 2023.

