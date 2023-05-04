How to get the Kevin Durant skin bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Kevin Durant is officially coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as an Operator with the Season 3 Reloaded update. In a recent post on the official Call of Duty blog, the developers shared all the content players can expect in the upcoming update. Among several other interesting details mentioned therein, the Kevin Durant Operator skin has caught the eye of fans.

Kevin Durant is a professional basketball player. He is a well-accomplished individual on the field and has several accolades to his name. Often considered one of the greatest of all time, he earned himself the title of the NBA's most valuable player (MVP) in 2014. Kevin currently plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA and has been delivering impressive performances lately.

Getting your hands on the Kevin Durant bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty



Kevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. Easy Money Sniper is drafted to Call of Duty for his rookie seasonKevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. Easy Money Sniper is drafted to Call of Duty for his rookie season 🏀Kevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. https://t.co/qJkZolNoEr

As mentioned above, Kevin Durant will be available as Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Fans will get to acquire the Operator skin via the Kevin Durant Operator Bundle. It will be available in the in-game store once the upcoming mid-season update goes live.

While the price is yet to be revealed, fans can expect a 2400 CP price tag, roughly equivalent to $20 in real currency. Players will need to buy some COD points to buy the bundle. They can purchase the same from the platform's respective marketplaces (Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store).

Once the COD points are acquired, users can go to the in-game store tab of either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and buy the Kevin Durant Operator bundle. This will unlock the Kevin Durant Operator skin for the two shooter titles.

Apart from the NBA star's Operator skin, players will also get the following items in the bundle:

"Reap This" AR Blueprint

"Easy Money" Sniper Blueprint

"Deadly from Downtown" Finishing Move

"B-Ball" Weapon Charm

"Ankle-Breaker" Loading Screen

"Hoops" Sticker

"KD Baller" Animated Emblem

However, it is worth noting that this special bundle will only be available for a limited time once the Season 3 Reloaded update goes live.

This is all there is to know about Kevin Durant's Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Call of Duty has also previously collaborated with famous soccer players during Season 1, bringing players Operator skins of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and more with a World Cup-themed event.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will go live on May 10, 2023. The update will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

