Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a free-to-play battle royale that makes profits from in-game cosmetic sales. The title releases weekly item packs that include weapon blueprints, operator skins, emblems, gun buddies, and more.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account recently released a teaser featuring Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the main villain from the iconic show. The character will be the latest playable addition in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 will add TMNT's main villain to the game on March 21

Call of Duty @CallofDuty A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ https://t.co/jA5f7ogAbp

The teaser shows close-up shots of the upcoming character, focusing on his sharp claws, boots, recognizable helmet, and more before zooming out to display a silhouette of Shredder holding two small blades as his main weapon.

As seen in previous major releases, the character will most likely be released as part of a pack. The Shredder pack will feature two blades as the melee weapon, a weapon blueprint, an emblem, a player background, and more.

Shredder is coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, thanks to a crossover between the game and TMNT. Call of Duty has previously collaborated with various franchises, including Rambo, The Terminator, Ghostface, and more. Each one has introduced known characters to be playable in-game

The teaser trailer has confirmed its release date to be March 21, 2023. The cost of the premium skin pack is yet to be revealed. However, it will most likely cost 2400 COD Points, equivalent to $19.99.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Godzilla and Kong have arrived on Caldera. 🦎



Complete Challenges for rewards, collect Monarch Intel, avoid the Titan Frenzy (or don't), or find a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device to wield a Titan's power!



Patch Notes: Operation Monarch is NOW LIVE in #Warzone Godzilla and Kong have arrived on Caldera. 🦎Complete Challenges for rewards, collect Monarch Intel, avoid the Titan Frenzy (or don't), or find a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device to wield a Titan's power!Patch Notes: bit.ly/3s8T5bS Operation Monarch is NOW LIVE in #Warzone!Godzilla and Kong have arrived on Caldera. 🦎🐒🌋Complete Challenges for rewards, collect Monarch Intel, avoid the Titan Frenzy (or don't), or find a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device to wield a Titan's power!Patch Notes: bit.ly/3s8T5bS https://t.co/YFaV5EvRZi

There is a slight possibility of the character being added to the game as an antagonist, part of a limited-time event where the players must team up and defeat the main boss. This was seen before in Warzone 1 in collaboration with Godzilla vs King Kong, where the two creatures wreaked havoc in Caldera.

This collaboration comes right before the release of the upcoming CG-animated franchise movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is scheduled to hit theaters on August 4, 2023. Players could likely see TMNT-related cosmetics in other games as part of the marketing.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 is now out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The mid-way Reloaded update is speculated to arrive on March 15 and implement a plethora of changes, including new content for the battle royale and multiplayer game modes.

