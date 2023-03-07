Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem fans compare new trailer with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out, and it is among the most talked about things on Twitter.

The highly anticipated film will reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and focus on the titular turtles, who look to earn the love and respect of New Yorkers whilst battling a number of evil forces.

The trailer seems to have impressed fans on Twitter, but the biggest talking point has been the movie's animation style. Many fans have compared it to the iconic Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

One user mentioned that the popular 2018 superhero movie ''changed the landscape of modern animation.''

Netizens compare new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Many fans praised the film's animation style, comparing it to the critically acclaimed 2018 Spider-Man movie.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The trailer opens with a gorgeous shot of New York City, following which a quirky tagline is shown, which reads:

''From permanent teenager Seth Rogen, a new generation of heroes will rise...straight from the sewer.''

The trailer then briefly goes on to depict a number of hilarious moments involving the titular turtles. Overall, it maintains a charming and lighthearted tone that fans of the beloved franchise will certainly enjoy.

Along with the trailer, Paramount Pictures Australia also put out the official description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

''After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.''

A quick look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice cast

The voice cast of the film includes several actors, including A-listers like Jackie Chan and Seth Rogen. Nicolas Cantu voices the character of Leonardo in the film. Cantu sounds quite impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the film.

Apart from that, Nicolas Cantu's acting credits include The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Unicorn, The Good Place, and Sydney to the Max, to name a few. Other supporting cast members include:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

John Cena as Rocksteady

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will arrive in theaters on August 4, 2023.

