Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice cast revealed

The star-studded voice cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was revealed on Saturday, leaving fans excited. The project is helmed by Seth Rogan and is a joint effort by Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions.

The upcoming CGI animated film will be the first of its kind and will follow an original story where the crime-fighting Ninja Turtles will be seen protecting the streets and sewers of New York City. After years of being cut off from humankind, our heroes finally set out to win human hearts and let everyone know that they are just a bunch of normal teenagers.

Paramount Animation President Ramsey Naito shed light on the "world-class cast" and said in a statement:

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe"

He continued:

"This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film."

John Cena part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice cast

1) John Cena as Rocksteady

Rocksteady is a crucial antagonist in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles world. As a human, he was a Russian arms dealer with ties to Shredder and The Foot Clan named Ivan Steranko. He is currently an anthropomorphic white rhinoceros. He is also Shredder's hench-mutant alongside his partner, Bebop.

John Cena is not just a huge name in pro wrestling but has also made a name for himself in the Hollywood and television industry. In recent years, he portrayed Christopher Smith / Peacemaker in Peacemaker. He has also appeared in several movies like 12 Rounds, The Marine, The Suicide Squad, Fast X, and more.

2) Jackie Chan as Splinter

Splinter is a wise, elderly, mutated rat who trained under a great Japanese ninja master named Hamato Yoshi. After Yoshi was murdered, Spliner roamed through the sewers of New York City and mutated into a human-sized, highly intelligent humanoid rat. He is best known for mentoring Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

Jackie Chan is one of the top actors in the world. Apart from acting, he is also an expert when it comes to stunts and martial arts. Chan has been acting since the 1960s and has featured in more than 150 films in his coveted career.

3) Seth Rogen as Bebop

Bebop is one of the biggest villains in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. His original name is Anton Zeck and he was hired to steal Shredder's helmet. He is now a mutant warthog who is one of Shredder's hench-mutants along with his partner Rocksteady. He can easily manipulate others and get away with committing crimes.

Bebop will be portrayed by Seth Rogan, who will also serve as the producer for the film. Rogen is a Canadian actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He has appeared in several films like Donnie Darko, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, Superbad, Pineapple Express, The Green Hornet, This Is the End, and more. He has received nominations for a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In addition to John Cena, Jackie Chan, and Seth Rogan, the rest of the voice cast will include:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Brady Noon as Raphael

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

