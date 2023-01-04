''I assumed it was bad'': Seth Rogen opens up about the moment Steven Spielberg called him for The Fabelmans

Comedian Seth Rogen recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he spoke about Steven Spielberg asking him to play the role of Bennie Loewy in his latest film, The Fabelmans. The actor revealed that he got a call from the director one day and answered it, expecting bad news. He said,

''I got a call one day that Steven Spielberg wanted to talk to me and yeah, I assumed it was bad, I guess. I don't know why!''

Rogen confessed that he'd made jokes about various celebrities in the past that he could no longer remember. Upon receiving a call from the director, he wondered if he'd said anything about Spielberg that the latter didn't like. However, the director surprised him by offering the comedian a role in his new movie.

Seth Rogen opens up on being cast in The Fabelmans, Paul T. Goldman, and more

Jimmy Kimmel asked Seth Rogen on his show about the latter's feelings when Steven Spielberg called him and asked if he's interested in playing the protagonist's uncle in The Fabelmans. Rogen explained that although he was worried and nervous about the call, Spielberg surprised him by saying,

''I want you to play my uncle in this movie.''

In Spielberg's latest film, Rogen's character is very close to the young protagonist, Sammy, and plays a pivotal role in his life. Benny Loewy is described as an uncle-figure to lead character Sammy.

The Fabelmans stars Gabriel LaBelle in the lead role along with Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, and many others playing significant supporting roles. The movie is reportedly a semi-autobiographical portrait of Steven Spielberg's life.

During his interaction with Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen also spoke about his latest docuseries, Paul T. Goldman, which revolves around a man who discovers some disturbing truths about his wife. Rogen, who is the executive-producer of the show, said,

''He (Paul T. Goldman) was scammed by a woman that he was dating and he wrote a book about his experience. Sort of true crime novel. And he reached out to people on Twitter asking them if wanted to adapt it.''

The docuseries received high praise from viewers and critics, who raved about the show's unique story, thematic ambitions, and sharp writing, among various other noteworthy aspects.

Apart from that, Seth Rogen also spoke about his family and his early life on the show. The actor and comedian said that his family had ''almost no tradition,'' and that he doesn't remember getting any gifts in his childhood. He shared,

''I actually remember, I'd get gifts from other people and my parents would take them.''

He spoke about the time when he was gifted $3000 for his bar mitzvah, and his parents told him that he can spend the money once he turns 18. He continued, however, that after he turned 18 and asked for the money, his parents revealed that they'd already spent it three years ago.

More details about Seth Rogen's works

Seth Rogen's latest film, The Fabelmans, tells the story of a young boy who finds solace in movies as he tries to navigate past the harsh realities of his family. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Universal Pictures:

''A deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.''

The Fabelmans has received massive praise from critics, thanks to its fascinating storyline, stellar performances by the cast, and emotional depth, among other things.

Apart from The Fabelmans, Rogen has appeared in projects like An American Pickle, Long Shot, and Like Father, to name a few. His writing credits include Superbad, Sausage Party, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, among others.

Poll : 0 votes