Peacock's new docuseries, titled Paul T. Goldman, is expected to premiere on the platform on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). It focuses on the titular character who makes a shocking discovery that his wife has been hiding certain disturbing secrets from him.

He later penned down his experiences and turned them into a book. The upcoming six-part documentary is helmed by noted director Jason Woliner, best known for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

Paul T. Goldman on Peacock promises an engaging experience

Peacock released the official trailer for Paul T. Goldman on December 8, 2022, and it offers a peek into the bizarrely fascinating story of the titular character. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says,

''I'm a regular guy that got caught up in extraordinary circumstances. This story is as accurate as it is. I couldn't make this up. It happened to me. It's all been put in the book.''

The trailer subsequently depicts more details about the protagonist's life. He's revealed to be a single father raising his son. Soon, a dark web of secrets throws his life into absolute mayhem and chaos.

Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious tone that fans of true crime and investigative documentaries will find fascinating. Alongside the trailer, Peacock also shared the official synopsis of the docuseries on their YouTube channel, which states:

''Paul T. Goldman is a mind-bending series from the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the producers of The Disaster Artist. It’s a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists.''

The description further reads:

''In the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for Paul T. Goldman, viewers can look forward to a complex and fascinating documentary that explores several complex themes like identity, marriage, and the power of fiction, among other things. The documentary seems to blend elements of satire and drama to create a unique viewing experience.

A quick look at director Jason Woliner's previous works

Jason Woliner is best known for his 2020 satirical drama film, titled Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, featuring Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead role. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to America with his 15-year-old daughter.''

The movie received widespread critical acclaim thanks to its strong writing, unique tone, humor, and stellar performances by the actors, among other things. Apart from Sacha Baron Cohen, the film also features Maria Bakalova as Tutar Sagdiyev, Dani Popescu as Premier Nursultan Nazarbayev, and many more.

Director Jason Woliner's other notable movies and shows include Nathan For You, Food Club, Parks and Recreation, among many more.

You can watch Woliner's new docuseries, Paul T. Goldman, on Peacock on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes