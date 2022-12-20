Peacock's upcoming comedy series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, is all set to premiere on the platform on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. It is the second sequel to the 1999 Taye Diggs starrer The Best Man, which was a commercial success and also received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The upcoming series features several returning cast members, including Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, and Taye Diggs, among many others. The show is helmed by director Malcolm D. Lee.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock: Trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Peacock shared the official trailer for the upcoming miniseries on November 30, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of several hilarious moments from the film, without giving away too many key details that could potentially spoil viewers' experience.

The trailer clearly establishes the charming, lighthearted, and quirky tone that fans of The Best Man movies would be familiar with.

Overall, the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises a fun and exciting series that does justice to the original The Best Man and its holiday sequel, The Best Man Holiday.

Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel which reads:

''Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining series with many of their beloved characters returning. Almost a decade has passed since the previous film, and so it'll be interesting to see how the characters and their relationships have evolved with time.

More details about The Best Man: The Final Chapters cast

The Best Man: The Final Chapters features a stunning ensemble cast that includes Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Regina Hall as Candace, and many more. Taye looks phenomenal in the trailer with his impeccable screen presence and charisma.

Taye played one of the major roles in The Best Man and its sequel The Best Man Holiday, and will reprise his role as the beloved Harper Stewart. Apart from The Best Man franchise, Taye Diggs is best known for her performances in Private Practice, All American, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, to name a few.

Regina Hall returns to play the role of Candance Sparks in the series. Hall made her debut in 1999 with The Best Man, and received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. Her other film and TV acting credits include The Hate U Give, Black Monday, and many more.

Other supporting cast members include Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Morris Chestnut, and many more.

You can watch the upcoming sequel, The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 3.01 am ET.

