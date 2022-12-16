Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world Mike Tyson is set to appear in ‘Rush Hour 4’ alongside Hollywood martial arts legend Jackie Chan.

Chan confirmed the news during his appearance with Mike Tyson at the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 10 at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Hong Kong-born actor also gave an interview earlier at the festival where he spoke of his early career in acting, Bruce Lee and his days as a stuntman in Hollywood. Jackie Chan said:

“What Bruce Lee learnt, I knew – I’d been doing those techniques every day... Bruce Lee is the one who put those kind of things on screen."

Furthermore, Chan spoke about another upcoming film titled 'Never Let The Rain Stop', which will be shot in Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The Oscar award winner also revealed his plans to act as a 'wise man' in a Chinese adaptation of the movie 'The General'.

Mike Tyson’s movie appearances

Mike Tyson’s extensive filmography spans all the way from titles like 'The Hangover: Part 3' to 'Scary Movie 5' and 'IP Man 3'. ‘Iron Mike’ recently starred in Bollywood blockbuster 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Some of his most memorable performances in movies are often satirical, like his cameos in 'The Hangover' series, where characters played by Hollywood stars Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis steal the heavyweight champion’s pet tiger. Another memorable scene is where Tyson sings the song ’One Night in Bangkok' at the protagonist's wedding in the sequel.

‘Iron Mike’ spoke of the process of shooting 'The Hangover' and how being in the movie helped him get out of a dark space in his life. He said on an edition of his podcast, Hotboxin with Mike Tyson:

“I’m just a mess back then, I do this movie and I don’t think this movie is sh*t, I’m high all the time. Then I’m in this restaurant, I come out of this restaurant and there’s a tour bus and they must’ve seen the preview of the movie, because the movie wasn’t out yet. They came out of the bus and see me, 30 people and say, 'We love you, we saw you in the movie!' My friends saw that and told me we’ve got something here, we’re back.”

