What is Mike Tyson doing now? 

'Iron' Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary boxers in the history of the sport. The former heavyweight champion claimed gold at only 20 years old with a knockout of Trevor Berbick, and his star only rose from there.

Subsequent knockout victories over names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno helped establish Tyson as one of the greatest boxers in the division's history. Although he would suffer losses as his career went on, he always looked had that aura of invincibility.

In 2005, Mike Tyson decided to retire from the sport following a loss to Kevin McBride. The following years were rough as the heavyweight reportedly went broke and fell into drug addiction. He's in a much better place today: both financially and mentally.

Today, the 56-year-old is involved in the cannabis industry and is the host of the extremely popular Hotboxin' podcast. Tyson owns his own marijuana company. He even went viral earlier this year for releasing gummies in the shape of an ear. The release was a clear nod to his rematch with Evander Holyfield.

Furthermore, Mike Tyson is doing well in the podcast scene. The former heavyweight releases episodes weekly, with rotating guests and co-hosts from all walks of life. Beyond marijuana and podcasting, Tyson does occasional acting roles.

Is Mike Tyson retired from boxing?

Mike Tyson is a podcaster, businessman, and actor, but is no longer an active boxer.

In November 2020, 'Iron Mike' decided to come out of retirement for an exhibition boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. Although Tyson didn't earn the victory as the bout was ruled a draw, he was praised for his performance.

Following the exhibition contest, the 56-year-old stated that he would return to the ring in the future. Tyson later had rumored matchups with former foes Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. He also showed interest in fighting Jake Paul.

None of those bouts came to fruition, and now fans know why. In an interview with NewsMax last month, Tyson confirmed that he was retiring from professional boxing, leaving a lot of money on the table in the process.

He stated:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

Check out why Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far