Paramount+: 5 new releases in January 2023

Paramount+ is one of the leading streaming services in the world right now, with numerous TV shows and films pouring in throughout the year. With an upsurge in OTT platforms, most streaming giants are preparing well for the new year and are all set to present viewers with new shows and films to enjoy.

Paramount+ has many interesting series and movies lined up for release in January 2023. As it can often be hard to filter through a labyrinth of content, here are our five picks for Paramount+ shows and films releasing in January 2023.

Five best films and shows coming to Paramount+ (January 2023)

1) The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly- January 1, 2023

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly is arguably one of the most popular Western films of all time. Coming from the brilliant Sergio Leone, this film is the third one in the Dollars Trilogy.

It stars Clint Eastwood in the leading role, alongside Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach. The synopsis for the film reads:

"During the Civil War, two men, Blondie and Tuco, form an uncomfortable alliance while looking for treasure. They must also outwit Angel Eyes, an outlaw who wants to plunder the riches for himself."

2) Grease- January 1, 2023

Another cult classic ready to debut on Paramount+, Grease is widely considered one of the most popular films of its time, following the story of Danny and Sandy's love affair. It is directed by Randal Kleiser with a script from Allan Carr and Bronte Woodard.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"While vacationing in Australia, Danny and Sandy indulge in a passionate love affair with each other. They part ways believing they will not see each other again but fate has other plans."

3) Mayor of Kingstown season 2- January 16, 2023

Taylor Sheridan has somehow cracked the formula for making the perfect TV shows. After a successful first installment, the much-anticipated show will return for a second season starting on January 16, 2022.

The show stars Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, and Dianne Wiest in leading roles. The synopsis for the show reads:

"The McLusky family are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

4) The Pink Panther- January 15, 2023

A Blake Edwards classic, the Pink Panther films have been a recurring part of all pop culture references over the years. The original 1963 film and its sequels, Return Of The Pink Panther (1975) and The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) will premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A clumsy detective is on the trail of a notorious jewel thief planning to steal a diamond called 'The Pink Panther'. His hunt leads him to the most unusual suspect."

It stars Peter Sellers, David Niven, and Capucine in lead roles.

5) Wolf Pack- January 27, 2023

One of the most anticipated TV shows, this upcoming release will follow a teenage boy and girl whose lives are inadvertently altered by a supernatural event. The show has been created by Jeff Davis and is based on Wolf Pack by Edo van Belkom.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A teenage boy and girl have their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature."

It stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, and Armani Jackson.

