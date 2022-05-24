5 biggest crossovers in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty is a behemoth in the gaming industry, and it hasn't achieved all of that alone. Major collaborations were required to make Call of Duty as massively famous as it is now.

Over the years, the Call of Duty franchise has collaborated with personalities who are famous, ranging from famous rappers to actors and everything in between. Coupled with that, it has collaborated with other franchises like anime and movies as well. Here's the definitive list of the biggest crossovers in Call of Duty history.

The most iconic crossovers in Call of Duty Warzone

1) Snoop Dogg

With the arrival of the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle, the rapper is now a playable character in Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. The bundle comes with a playable character based on Snoop Dogg with his voiceover, progression path and a biography as well as three legendary weapon blueprints.

The bundle launched on April 20, with the COD website stating that:

“It’s no coincidence that he’s joining the fight right before a certain unofficial April holiday.”

They aren’t shy about references at all as the bundle is littered with them, especially in the three weapons namely, the "Bong Ripper" sniper rifle, the "West Coast Bling" assault rifle, and "Tha Shiznit" SMG make up Snoop Dogg’s arsenal. All of them come with Green Weed tracer rounds, which turn the muzzle flashes into leaves.

A few more items, including a ton of sprays, weapon charms, and a killcam theme are present with Snoop Dogg's signature as well. The rapper though isn’t seen using the drug in any of his flashy intros, moves or MVP highlights but is still seen enjoying a cigar in all of them. Activision wasn’t as flashy in previous years, and in comparison, the pictures used in the sprays and the killcam theme are quite blatant.

This isn’t Snoop’s first appearance in the Call of Duty series as he once lent his voice to a Call of Duty Ghosts Multiplayer voice pack. Although this is the first time that Snoop is a playable character, the bundle is available for 2400 COD points in-game.

2) Godzilla and King Kong

Activision officially announced Operation Monarch, with the official teaser showing these behemoths getting into a conflict. The teaser ends with the reveal date of the crossover, which is May 11. The location between mines and ruins has now been updated with certain serpentine creatures from Kong Skull Island.

Lagoon, Runaway and Peak have all received some cosmetic changes. Operators have never faced two threats as colossal as Kong and Godzilla before, and despite popular belief, these two creatures are our allies against a greater threat.

Sam Rappaport, Legendary’s Director of Interactive Media, stated:

“Neither Kong nor Godzilla are villains.”

The Monsterverse has ‘Protector’ and ‘Destroyer’ Titans, each with a biological need to fight for dominance.

These ancient rivals, known as Protector Titans, go head-to-head in Godzilla vs. Kong. However, when provoked by other Titans or humans, there is no stopping their rage.

3) Attack on Titan

With the launch of the Armoured Titan Mastercraft Bundle, players can now choose to abandon their humanity and take on the form of the Armoured Titan. As the collaboration between Call of Duty and Attack on Titan continues, the latest venture between the two giants comes in the form of the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan - Armoured Titan Mastercraft Bundle.

The bundle includes 10 items, including an Ultra rare Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint along with the titular “Armoured Titan” Operator Skin for Roland Zeiment. It costs around 2400 COD points. There are several other weapons that are modeled after designs from the anime.

This ain’t the first time that Attack on Titan and Call of Duty have partnered up, there was a special bundle launched in January that allowed players to dress up as one of the main characters from the series, Levi Ackerman. With the launch of the bundle, though, players now have the option to dress up as antagonists as well.

The Attack on Titan series has seen a lot of success, winning several awards and becoming one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Since its launch in 2009, it has managed to keep fans glued and has spurred on other forms of media as well, including live action films and video games.

4) Die Hard

Detective John McClane is an Operator for the NATO faction, which is featured in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone and in the Mobile version as well. McClane was a part of the Die Hard Operator Bundle, which was available between May 20 and June 19, 2021.

His lines and voice have all been reused from the Die Hard movie franchise. The finishing move, namely Hidden Gun, is a reference to a scene in Die Hard, in which John pulls out a concealed pistol taped behind his back to wound the movie’s antagonist.

The Operator has a very unique walking style on the menu screen and does not work when pistols, melees or shotguns are equipped as the display weapon though.

5) Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This collaboration is due to put a smile on players' faces even if it isn’t their cup of tea. The Leatherface Bundle was available during the Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event. The bundles cost 2400 COD points. Buying it unlocks Velliangiri and the Skincrawler Leatherface Skin.

Leatherface is the iconic maniac from the cult classic 1974 horror movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Leatherface is the mask that is preferred by the mass murderer. Players can also visit the iconic house of Leatherface in Verdansk. The house is located inside grid I-6 in Verdansk.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul