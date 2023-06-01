Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 TimTheTatman bundle: What's in it, how to purchase, price, and more

TimTheTatman bundle is finally underway in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Only recently, Call of Duty collaborated with iconic NBA player Kevin Durant, bringing his own skin line to the game for fans. Now the franchise has teamed up with TimTheTatman to bring fans an entirely new bundle. The main highlight of this bundle is the TimTheTatman Operator skin. But that's not all.

The bundle also comes with Weapon Blueprints, a Sticker, a Charm, an Emblem, and more. TimTheTatman needs no introduction. He is a content creator primarily known for his Call of Duty livestreams. Tim is often seen alongside Dr.Disrespect on his livestreams.

Known for his quirky sense of humor and fun-to-watch playstyle, TimTheTatman has amassed a huge following over the years. Fans around the globe tune in to catch the streamer live. He recently shifted to YouTube and has been streaming on the platform since 2022.

How to get the TimTheTatman bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

TimTheTatman bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 can be purchased for a price of 2400 CP from the in-game store. This roughly translates to $20 in real currency.

Hence, the first step involved in purchasing the bundle involves buying COD points. You can do so by purchasing the required amount from the platform's respective stores (Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store).

Once that is done, you must head into the in-game store and buy the bundle using your COD points. In this way, you can avail all the content included along with the TimTheTatman Operator Skin. However, it is worth noting here that these bundles aren't permanent, and they keep rotating in and out of the store.

What's included in the TimTheTatman bundle?

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman



The TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! - don't miss it #CoDPartner Honored to have my own operator in @callofduty - a game I've played my whole life and also started my streaming careerThe TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! - don't miss it Honored to have my own operator in @callofduty - a game I've played my whole life and also started my streaming career ❤️ The TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! - don't miss it 📆 #CoDPartner https://t.co/qF0AQ4o809

TimTheTatman bundle contains a total of 8 in-game items. All of them are cosmetics and exist to enhance the experience. That said, here are all the items that are included:

“ TimTheTatman ” Operator, including a hard carry of Kevin the Penguin

” Operator, including a hard carry of Kevin the Penguin “ The Gatman ” Assault Rifle Blueprint

” Assault Rifle Blueprint “ Tatty Fatty ” SMG Blueprint featuring a Triple T–themed laser sight

” SMG Blueprint featuring a Triple T–themed laser sight “ Tatman Tactics ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move “ Tactical Taco ” Loading Screen

” Loading Screen “ Kevin ” Weapon Sticker

” Weapon Sticker “ Waffles ” Weapon Charm

” Weapon Charm “TTT” Emblem

This is all there is to know about the TimTheTatman bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Along with him, Nickmercs also got his own bundle which is available in the in-game store for 2400 CP as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded are currently live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

