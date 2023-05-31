How to get CDL Championship Twitch and YouTube viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

CDL 2023: Stage 5 Major has concluded, and fans are now anticipating the final major event of the Season, the CDL Championship. The upcoming tournament is set to go live on June 15, 2023, and conclude on June 18, 2023. This event presents the chance for teams to engrave their name in history and earn a considerable amount of prize money.

However, that's not all. Fans can also earn quite a lot from the upcoming event. Call of Duty League will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube for remote fans. These streams will provide players the opportunity to earn unique in-game items and rewards. This guide will take a closer look at how one can acquire all the CDL 2023: Championship rewards via Twitch and YouTube.

How to earn CDL Championship viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The procedure for claiming the Call of Duty 2023: Championship rewards hasn't changed. You will automatically earn the rewards after watching the official streams for the required time. But first, you will have to link your accounts with different services to get started.

Here's the procedure to earn CDL Championship viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

First, you will have to link your Activision account with your PSN, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net account, depending on the platform you are on. Next, you must link your Activision account with YouTube and Twitch. On Twitch, ensure that your account is eligible to receive drops. Now watch the stream for the required amount of time, and the rewards will appear in your game. If you watch on Twitch, you must manually claim them from your inventory.

These are all the steps involved in earning the rewards. The process is simple and can be done within a matter of minutes. All these rewards, however, have different requirements. The section below will take a look at all the Call of Duty League Championship rewards and requirements to earn them.

What are all the CDL Championship viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

As mentioned earlier, the Call of Duty League Championship event will start on June 15, 2023, and conclude on June 18, 2023. The tournament will be live-streamed every day during this time frame on YouTube and Twitch starting at 12:00 pm PT, except for the final day, where the event will kick off 30 minutes prior, at 11:30 am PT.

Here are all the rewards you can earn each day, along with their requirements:

Day 1 (June 15)

SKKRRT Animated Calling Card (Unlocks at 1 hour)

(Unlocks at 1 hour) 60 Minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes) Royal Skull Weapon Sticker (Unlocks at 2 hours)

(Unlocks at 2 hours) 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes) DRAGONSSS Animated Emblem (Unlocks at 3 hours)

Day 2 (June 16)

Run it Up Calling Card (Unlocks at 1 hour)

(Unlocks at 1 hour) 60 Minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes) $$$ Weapon Sticker (Unlocks at 2 hours)

(Unlocks at 2 hours) 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes) I'll take a 3 Piece Emblem (Unlocks at 3 hours)

Day 3 (June 17)

Take Notes Animated Calling Card (Unlocks at Unlocks at 1 hour)

(Unlocks at Unlocks at 1 hour) 60 Minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes) Streaked Out Weapon Sticker (Unlocks at 2 hours)

(Unlocks at 2 hours) 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes) ACE Emblem (Unlocks at 3 hours)

Day 4 (June 18)

Throne Jetski (Unlocks at 1 hour)

(Unlocks at 1 hour) Top 3 Weapon Charm (Unlocks at 1 hour)

(Unlocks at 1 hour) Royal Knife Blueprint (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes) You Dropped This Camo (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

(Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes) 60 Minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

(Unlocks at 2 hours) 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

These are all the CDL Championship viewership rewards you can earn through Twitch and YouTube. It is worth noting here that you must watch them on the official CDL channels.

