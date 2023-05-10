Popular Call of Duty streamers TimTheTatman and Nickmercs have revealed their officially licensed Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3. In Activision's first-ever content creator partnership like this, the two streamers are set to be released in the new Call of Duty games with body-scanned models, custom weapon skins, emotes, and kill animations.

The individual bundles will be dropping in the games on May 31, as per the tweets from both Nicholas "Nickmercs" and Timothy "TimTheTatman." While an official price has not been released as of this writing, Activision is expected to release more details soon. After purchasing the skins, players can presumably find the official skins under the Operators Tab and choose to play as their favorite streamer in-game.

Nickmercs and TimTheTatman Operator bundles for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 will drop on May 31

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman



The TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! - don't miss it #CoDPartner Honored to have my own operator in @callofduty - a game I've played my whole life and also started my streaming careerThe TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! - don't miss it Honored to have my own operator in @callofduty - a game I've played my whole life and also started my streaming career ❤️ The TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! - don't miss it 📆 #CoDPartner https://t.co/qF0AQ4o809

As mentioned before, this is the first time that in a Call of Duty game, fans of popular content creators will be able to play with the likeness of their favorite streamer. Both TimTheTatman and Nickmercs, as they are fondly named by their respective communities, have been long-time creators who have been playing and streaming games from the beloved franchise for years.

Both boast millions of followers on their respective platforms, with tens of thousands of viewers who regularly tune in to watch their daily live streams. With the streaming industry having grown considerably in recent years, this collaboration is being hailed by fans as the next big step in online gaming.

While not the very first instance of a streamer being included in the game, for reference, popular YouTube streamer DrDisRespect had an official skin in the recent NBA 2k23 that had fans going bonkers, TimTheTatman and Nickmerc's operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 have also caused quite a stir.

While the bundles will only be available for purchase by the general public at the tail end of this month on May 31, both Nickmercs and TimTheTatman have been playing with their exclusive skins on their recent streams, showcasing all the cool additions to the game as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 patch went live today.

As per the pictures uploaded by the streamers on Twitter and their discussion of the skins on Twitch and YouTube, each bundle is slated to come with a body-scanned model of the respective content creator with their choice of weapons preloaded into the game with custom skins, decals and stickers that are uniquely themed around the streamers and are sure to resonate with fans.

For example, the TimTheTatman bundle comes with unique gun skins for the M4 and MP5, which have his real-life tattoos on them. Fans of the YouTuber will also appreciate the "Fall Risk" bracelet that the operator wears, referencing his reputation for dying to fall damage in games.

Poll : 0 votes