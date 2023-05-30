Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Age of the Viking bundle: Price, what's included, and more

With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded update, various new components have been introduced to the titles, the most notable being Warzone 2 Ranked Play, new maps, and weaponry. New bundles have frequently piqued the fandom's interest, and the developers have recently added a new bundle called the Age of the Viking.

The latest bundle features some interesting concepts and is designed to provide the sense of a mighty Nordic person who thrives in combat. The bundle will instill confidence and serve as a symbol of power throughout the community.

The following section will discuss necessary information about the Age of the Viking bundle.

How to get the Age of the Viking bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Released on May 29, 2023, the Age of the Viking bundle has interesting graphics that will appeal to players. To access it, launch any of the titles and navigate to the Store section, where you will find the Age of the Viking bundle.

What's included in the Age of the Viking bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

The bundle contains eight items, two Operator skins, two weapon blueprints, two vehicle skins, one sticker, and one emblem. The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

Aksel "Berserker" Operator Skin

Aksel "Viking" Operator Skin

Kastov 762 "Heart Piercer" Weapon Blueprint

Sakin MG28 "Cleaver" Weapon Blueprint

GMC Hummer EV "Skoll" Vehicle Skin

Chop Top "Shield Maiden" Vehicle Skin

"For Valhalla" Sticker

"Odin's Best" Emblem

The Aksel Operator skins will transform the Operator into a Viking, with tattoos representing Nordic culture and exuding a forceful aura. On the other hand, the weapon blueprint is elegantly designed with an illuminated eagle pattern and Nordic symbols drawn in the magazine. The vehicle skins are orange and yellow in color, with depictions of battling Vikings.

Overall the bundle features intriguing elements and is worth the money.

Price of the Age of the Viking bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Age of the Viking bundle is priced at 2400 CP (Image via Activision)

The Age of the Viking bundle costs 2400 CP, equating to $19.99 in real-life currency, and is accessible in-game. Though a little pricey, it is worth the money especially if you want to get a sense of Nordic culture while battling enemies. The bundle is available and can be used in both titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

