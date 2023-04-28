Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guide: How to get the CDL Team Pack blueprints of Vaznev-9K

The CDL-designed Vaznev-9K weapon blueprint will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players will have the opportunity to grab the CDL Team Packs featuring team-based design weapon blueprints. The CDL Team Pack came out during Season 1, but fans were dissatisfied with the design since it did not meet the Call of Duty standard. This time, however, the developers have included some intriguing designs that will appeal to the fanbase.

The Call of Duty League is a well-known esports league, and the Major IV tournament recently ended, with LA Thieves emerging victorious. Both titles are about to offer brand-new CDL-oriented weapon designs. The next post will discuss obtaining the Vaznev-9k CDL weapon blueprint in greater detail.

CDL Team Pack blueprints of Vaznev-9K: How to get it in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Vaznev-9K is an SMG that is regarded as one of the best in its class. It dominated the close-range meta in Season 2, which resulted in the developers nerfing the weapon severely in Season 3. Despite the nerfs, the weapon continues to reign at close range and will soon acquire CDL team-based blueprints, allowing fans to wear their favorite team skin on the weapon, giving them confidence and an item to boast about in the community.

The CDL Team Pack is set to be released on May 2nd, 2023, before the commencement of CDL Stage V Qualifiers. Following the release of the blueprints, players will need to take the following steps to secure their very own Vaznev-9K blueprint:

CDL Vaznev-9k blueprint (Image via Activision)

On or after May 2nd, after the launch of the CDL Team Packs, players need to open their game, either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2

In the main menu, navigate to the top and press the store option

In the store sector, scroll down until you see the "Franchise Store" option

In the Franchise Store section, you will see the CDL Team Pack Vaznev-9K weapon Blueprint.

The 12 teams competing in the CDL will have their own signature skins, so you need to select the blueprint of your choice.

The price of the Vaznev-9K CDL version has not been revealed yet. However, the original CDL Team Pack costs $9.99 and includes Operator skins, a calling card, a sticker, and a weapon camo.

Fans may acquire the CDL Vaznev-9K blueprint from the Call of Duty League website. Following the release, players must visit the website, log in with the Activision account linked to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and buy directly from the website.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes