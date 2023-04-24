How to get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Condemned Ghost Operator skin

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 never disappoint fans in the case of cosmetics. This time, the developers included a special Operator skin for the famous and beloved character Ghost. He is an essential aspect of the Modern Warfare franchise, and it didn't take long for him to become a fan favorite following his debut appearance.

The Condemned Ghost Operator Skin transforms the character into a more badass one, and fans will undoubtedly adore the skin design. The skin is free to get and simply requires a simple procedure to be followed. Worry not, the following guide will outline how to obtain the Ghost Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Detailed procedure on getting the Condemned Ghost Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Ghost has long been a favorite character, and his skin being given away for free is a major deal. The skin is part of a promotional offer as Activision prepares to release Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, a mobile version of the popular Warzone title.

To get the Condemned Ghost Operator Skin, players simply need to pre-register for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile with the same Activision account they use for their PC or console. However, users should keep in mind that they will not be able to utilize the skin now rather, it will be unlocked once the mobile version is officially launched. Players will be able to pre-register anytime but make sure to do so before the official launch.

Scanning this Warzone Mobile QR code will allow you to pre-register for Android or pre-order for iOS.(Image via Activision)

The mobile edition is eagerly anticipated by fans, who will be able to enjoy Warzone's intense battle royale experience on their mobile devices. So it is natural that the developers would choose an aggressive promotion, so all you have to do is pre-register and enjoy the goodies that come with it in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Although they have established a worldwide milestone to acquire the rewards, thankfully, it has been achieved in no time.

All the rewards that players can receive by pre-registering for the mobile version

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile Turn this map into a Ghost town.



We’ve hit a staggering 35 million pre-registrations, which means Shoot House will now be unlocked for Turn this map into a Ghost town.We’ve hit a staggering 35 million pre-registrations, which means Shoot House will now be unlocked for #WarzoneMobile on global launch thanks to your amazing support 👻 Turn this map into a Ghost town.We’ve hit a staggering 35 million pre-registrations, which means Shoot House will now be unlocked for #WarzoneMobile on global launch thanks to your amazing support 🎉 https://t.co/X925o5d2jm

The makers have added six special rewards that players may obtain in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 simply by pre-registering the game on their smartphones and have set worldwide goals. Still, all of the targets have been completed, and gamers can now receive the goodies once the game is released. All of the prizes are listed below:

“Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

“Dark Familiar” Emblem

“Prince of Hell” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Ghost - Condemned” Operator Skin

"Shoot House" Multiplayer map

The release date of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has not been officially announced, although it is expected to be released on May 15, 2023.

