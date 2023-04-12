How to obtain “Soap” Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive its third seasonal update on April 12, 2023. The “Soap” Operator is one of the most popular character skins in Activision’s latest series and has attracted a lot of players' attention. The Call of Duty series has been a long-running saga and has made a lasting impression on the player base.

John "Soap" MacTavish is one of the few significant characters to debut in the campaign mode alongside other personas like Ghost, Price, and Nikolai. The popularity of such characters has led Activision to introduce specific character skins in the multiplayer battlefield.

Here is how players can get their hands on the Soap Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fan-favorite Soap Operator

Activision is aware of the bond that players have developed with its past games. Thus, the publisher uses nostalgia as a tool to provide refreshed cosmetics to the player base. The Soap Operator is one such cosmetic item that is a highly sought-after bit of playable content.

Unfortunately, it is a premium in-game asset that can only be obtained by spending money. Players will not have access to any special events or missions that can be completed to earn the Soap Operator.

Soap Operator

Players can opt to purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition and gain access to the Red Team 141 Operator Pack. The pack contains the playable characters Soap, Price, Ghost, and Farah. Moreover, players can choose to grind the game and purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass to get their hands on an iteration of the Soap skin.

The Vault Edition can be purchased for $30 if the player already owns Modern Warfare 2. However, the entire game costs $99.99 if players do not already own the title. Players can purchase the Vault Edition directly from the in-game store as an upgrade to the standard edition.

The Battle Pass will also contain additional weapons, vehicle skins, and other cosmetic content. This can be a profitable purchase for players who spend hours in Activision’s multiplayer title or in the battle royale.

Season 3 update

The upcoming Season 3 update will introduce several gameplay changes and bring a few new maps alongside new game modes like Gunfight and Cranked. Some of the new maps have also been announced and will be set in different environments for a fresh gameplay experience.

Modern Warfare 2 players will also be able to enjoy the new seasonal ranked rewards. This will provide the community with better incentives to push skill tiers in the Ranked Play game mode.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been receiving constant patches to improve the overall gameplay experience. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

