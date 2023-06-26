How to easily unlock the Worn & Beaten Blueprint in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Worn & Beaten is Weapon Blueprint for the M4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As the name suggests, it covers the M4 Assault Rifle in dust and gives off a damaged, worn look. It is a secret Weapon Blueprint that is rarely seen in the game because earning it isn't easy. Worn & Beaten can only be achieved in the battle royale title. But once unlocked, it can be used in both games.

This particular Blueprint gives the M4 Assault Rifle five attachments, enhancing its potential at mid-range combat. These attachments include the 419MM EXF Barrel, Cronen Maw-86 Muzzle, XTEN Gravedigger Underbarrel, 60 Round Magazine, and the SZ Battle Optic Sight. All these combined transform the M4 into a force to be reckoned with.

That said, this Blueprint should be on everyone's priority list. This guide will examine the procedure for acquiring the Worn & Beaten Blueprint in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to get the Worn & Beaten Blueprint in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To earn the Worn & Beaten Blueprint, you must defeat the Juggernaut in a Black Site and eliminate all AI combatants. You must first drop into a Battle Royale match in Warzone 2 to do so. You can pick any map for this purpose and play in any squad size.

Once spawned in, you must reach the nearest Stronghold and clear it off AI combatants to secure it. This will reward you with the Black Site key. Next, head to the nearest Black Site and remove all the enemies along with the Juggernaut.

Defeating the Juggernaut here can be a little tricky, and hence it is advised to equip a KV Broadside with Dragon's Breath ammunition before heading in to eliminate him quicker. Once defeated and the AI soldiers are cleared, the M4 Blueprint will appear in your armory. The game won't notify you; you'll have to check manually.

Moreover, if you are playing in other squad sizes apart from solo mode, the Blueprint goes to the player with the Black Site key.

This is all there is to know about the M4 Worn & Beaten Blueprint in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The Blueprint can be difficult to acquire since it involves clearing a Stronghold and a Black Site with the Juggernaut, where enemies are much less forgiving and can be lethal. Hence, before beginning this quest, it is advised to load up on armor plates and ammunition.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes