Best KV Broadside loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that arrived in the game with the Season 2 update before quickly becoming popular. The shotgun can be devastating at close ranges, annihilating enemies before they can even react to shots fired at them. The KV Broadside, equipped with the Dragon's Breath ammo, is a force to be reckoned with in the game.

In fact, due to the gun's overpowered nature, the updates following its arrival have nerfed it. However, despite this, the gun still remains a solid choice. Unfortunately, the recent Season 4 health updates have increased players' base HP. As a result, it has become crucial to change your old loadouts.

This guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the KV Broadside, the ideal class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the KV Broadside in Warzone 2?

Before delving into the best class setup, it is essential to know the KV Broadside's strengths and weaknesses. This shotgun, in particular, has exceptional damage-dealing abilities. Since it is a semi-automatic shotgun, it can output high damage relatively quickly.

It is also extremely mobile, allowing you to get close to your foes. But the most interesting aspect of this weapon is that despite being a shotgun, it can deal serious damage in close-mid-range fights, which isn't typical of shotguns.

Hence, for the perfect KV Broadside class in Warzone 2, equip an Assault Rifle or Battle Rifle along with it, such as the M4 or the TAQ-V, respectively. For Equipment, pick Stun Grenades and Semtex. With Perks, you can equip Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

However, building the class won't be enough to win fights in Warzone 2. You will not get the most out of the shotgun without the right attachments. The section below covers the best attachments for the KV Broadside.

What are the best attachments for the KV Broadside?

The KV Broadside's strengths lie in its high damage output in a relatively short time and its mobility. Hence, the ideal attachments should further boost these attributes and negate the shotgun's weaknesses: its range and low bullet count per magazine.

That said, the following attachments will make the KV Broadside overpowered in Warzone 2:

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Barrel: Gunner D20

Gunner D20 Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Magazine: 12 Shell Mag

12 Shell Mag Bolt: Dashbolt 60

The Point-G3P 04 improves the firearm's hip fire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed, making it ideal for close-range combat. The Gunner D20 also helps with hip fire accuracy and overall recoil control. However, one of the most appealing aspects of this attachment is that it boosts the damage range of the gun.

The 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath is one of the most unique attachments for this weapon as it shoots fire, further increasing the damage dealt.

The Dashbolt 60 increases the shotgun's fire rate and further boosts the time to kill. Finally, the 12 Shell Mag increases the shell count per magazine, allowing you to shoot more without reloading.

How to unlock the KV Broadside in Warzone 2

When the KV Broadside arrived in Warzone 2, it was only unlockable through the Battle Pass. Now that the Season is over and a fresh Battle Pass has replaced the older one, you must unlock the gun by completing a specific challenge in-game or extracting it from DMZ.

Unlocking the KV Broadside is fairly simple. It involves getting one-shot kills in-game using any shotgun. If you already own Modern Warfare 2, this challenge will be easy to complete and can be achieved by playing a few matches.

This is all there is to know about the best KV Broadside loadout for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

