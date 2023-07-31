Modern Warfare 2 new multiplayer map is reportedly part of the upcoming Warzone map

One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's upcoming multiplayer maps might be a part of the new Warzone map arriving with MW3. The Season 5 roadmap for the current-gen titles, MW2 and Warzone 2, was recently unveiled discussing all the content that fans can expect in the forthcoming season. However, one particular map that will be joining the game in Season 5 has given rise to speculations.

Call of Duty 2023 has been almost confirmed to be Modern Warfare 3. Several leaks have surfaced online including the game's logo, weapons, changes to the Perk system, changes to mini-maps, and more. Moreover, Call of Duty through their official Twitter handle has indirectly hinted that the upcoming title is indeed MW3.

Among all such MW3 leaks, the arrival of a new battle royale map has taken the community by storm, with new details emerging every other day. While rumors already abound, the unveiling of the Season 5 roadmap has given rise to a new set of speculations.

Will Punta Mar from Modern Warfare 2 be a part of the next Warzone map?

Modern Warfare 2's upcoming Season 5 map 'Punta Mar', might just be a playable area within the next Warzone map. As previously mentioned, Call of Duty 2023 will launch with its own battle royale map. Although not officially confirmed, the map will be called Las Almas and will feature areas from the fictional Las Almas city as featured in MW2's campaign.

However, the recent reveal of the Season 5 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2, has given rise to speculations that the upcoming map Punta Mar, might be featured in the next Warzone map. This is due to the fact Puntar Mar, is also based in the Las Almas. The official Call of Duty blog describes the map as,

"Get ready to infiltrate a brand-new map from Infinity Ward. Punta Mar is a recently evacuated tourist attraction in Las Almas — once a bustling town on a hill overlooking a beautiful South American beach."

Punta Mar will be small and will facilitate close-quarter combat. There will be a lot of buildings that confine the playable area. Moreover, the blog stated that players will be fighting atop rooftops, in abandoned residences, through shops, and on closed-off streets. These descriptions also match that of Modern Warfare 3's battle royale map.

Previously, renowned Call of Duty content creator Metaphor claimed that the next Warzone map also has numerous buildings with fewer open field areas. Hence, it is highly probable that Punta Mar might just be a section of the upcoming Warzone map.

That covers everything that there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's upcoming map, Punta Mar, and the possibility of it being a part of the next battle royale map. However, as mentioned earlier, these are merely speculations and hence should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fans awaiting the arrival of Modern Warfare 3 eagerly, should catch the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The upcoming update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.