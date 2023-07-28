All new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 official overview is here, and four new maps are coming with the launch. Each map is unique and offers diverse challenges that satisfy various playstyles. From close-quarters combat in tight urban environments to sprawling battlegrounds demanding strategic finesse, Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 promises a relentless adrenaline rush. The diverse array of new maps promises to revitalize the MW2 experience, encouraging players to adapt their strategies and tactics for each unique setting.

This article will provide an in-depth overview of each map, offering insights into the distinctive characteristics and strategic elements presented in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 will have four maps and three new game modes

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 will introduce four new maps and three new game modes. Players will set foot on two Core maps and two Gunfight maps. The former constitutes a new map called "Strike," first seen in the original Call of Duty 4 game from 2007. However, according to the official blog, the Gunfight maps will be much smaller in scale as they're designed for intense, fast-paced action.

Here are all the maps fans can explore in the upcoming season:

Punta Mar

Punta Mar (Image via Activision)

The Punta Mar map in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is designed to offer endless thrills and challenges for playstyles. Every player will find their place on this map, be it close-range fighters or snipers. The focal point of Punta Mar revolves around a cobbled road, which leads the player up and down the hill.

The developers meticulously crafted the map to bring players to this paradise. With picturesque beaches and fascinating architecture, the scene provides a delightful contrast to the chaos of battle.

Strike

Strike (Image via Activision)

Infinity Ward brings back one of the main maps of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 'Strike' - in its original glory for Season 5. Alongside its venerable companions, 'Shipment' and 'Showdown,' 'Strike' is set to return triumph.

While the map has undergone some subtle tweaks to fit the modern setting of Modern Warfare 2, it has retained its essence, ensuring a nostalgic and stimulating experience.

Lounge

Lounge (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 introduces Lounge, a new compact map designed specifically for Gunfight and other mini-squad modes. It is a robust battlefield set in a large-scale club that promises gamers a unique heart-pounding adventure.

The compact layout ensures players stay focused, making decisions in a snap that can be the difference between victory and defeat. The Club map offers players a leveled experience, providing a strategic advantage for those who dare to take the stairs or step onto the balcony for sweeping views of the main chamber.

Canal

Canal (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2 Season 5, Canal is introduced as a dynamic Gunfight map nestled in the charming district of Vondel. It offers an exciting battlefield with both cobblestone streets on the surface and mysterious caves below. Strategic use of the environment is essential, as the player moves between canal bridges where water and boats are moored, which can be used in tactical planning.

The map perfectly captures the essence of its location in Vondel, immersing players in the charm and energy of this unique premise. From the streets above to the secret bunkers below, every corner of Canal is filled with opportunity.

DRC – Zone 1

DRC – Zone 1 (Image via Activision)

MW2 Season 5 introduces Zone, a fresh multiplayer map within the confines of Clandestine Building 21 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Nestled around the Visitor Center, the Zone offers players a fun venue to showcase their skills and combat prowess.

The small map strategically emphasizes fast-paced combat in MW2 Season 5. Zone offers a high-octane battlefield where constant action and intense clashes are the norm. Players can look forward to engaging in intense gunfights, taking advantage of shortcuts, and beating their opponents as they vie for supremacy in this tight-knit environment.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is scheduled to be launched on August 2, 2023, at 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET, and 5 PM BST, as confirmed by Infinity Ward on the Call of Duty Twitter account, which is exactly five days from now.