Strike from Call of Duty 4 is officially returning in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Call of Duty 4, released in 2007 and developed by Infinity Ward, has a classic map called 'Strike,' returning to the franchise with Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. The developers have not revealed the official roadmap of the major update, but the launch trailer recently showcased some of the upcoming content for both games.

Strike is one of the more prominent maps from the old Call of Duty games, which followed a tweaked version of the classic three-lane structure, allowing competitive gameplay. Whether Infinity Ward will release the map without any changes to the overlay or redesign it to suit the mechanics of Modern Warfare 2 is yet to be seen.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 will release 'Strike,' last seen as a Call of Duty 4 map

A bird's eye view of Strike can be seen 47 seconds into the latest trailer of Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. There is no question that the map is from Call of Duty 4 as classic POIs, such as Junkyard Spawn and Market, can be seen, including the recognizable streets with burnt-down cars.

Strike was first featured in Call of Duty 4, then in MW2 (2009), and also in Call of Duty Mobile. In all map versions, the same structure was followed with little to no changes in the positions of all objects, allowing the same gameplay experience across all games.

Due to the different gameplay mechanics of the latest Call of Duty, such as the ability to climb up walls, the developers may tweak a few areas of the map to improve movement variations and fit in the style of the latest game engine.

The devs will reveal the roadmap of the major patch before releasing the major update showcasing all the new content being added to Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Season 5 of the two games releases on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.