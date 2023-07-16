It was recently revealed that the old-generation Call of Duty titles have experienced a remarkable return in popularity as Activision provided fixes across a variety of servers for the older versions. As gamers go on nostalgic trips remembering the golden days of Call of Duty, the franchise maintains its dominance in the gaming industry.

The servers for the titles that received improvements are from the Xbox 360 period, so it's easy to assume that this is all part of the Microsoft-Activision deal. Players are returning to their old-school games and this might mean that Call of Duty titles will be included in Xbox Game Pass soon. This article will dive deeper into the recent popularity of previous COD titles.

Activision fixes the servers of old-gen Call of Duty titles

Call of Duty achieved its zenith after the release of Modern Warfare 2 (2009) which lifted the standard and provided everything the community wanted. The franchise maintained its supremacy, but its popularity fluctuated owing to a variety of circumstances. Many users wished to re-live the multiplayer experiences provided by prior titles, however, server issues made it difficult to find matches.

Recent server updates, notably for Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Black Ops 1, have inspired a spectacular resurrection in popularity. Players are satisfied with Activision's prompt move to fix the servers, and now it's considerably easier to find matches. Furthermore, various Call of Duty titles are presently on sale, allowing fans to grab their favorite game at an affordable price.

Popular COD content creator Modern Warfare II Informer has shared a photo via their official Twitter handle stating that Black Ops 1 has currently 110,000 online players. In another tweet, it even showed where they loaded into an MW2 (2009) match and added "It’s safe to say COD is back".

The intention of the sudden server fix may indicate that the titles may come to Xbox Game Pass sooner than we can expect. Although the chances are high with the recent victory over the FTC, the deal between Microsoft and Activision has yet to be finalized. The legal struggle still needs to be done; the UK's CMA is acting as a stumbling block and has not approved the pending acquisition.

Furthermore, even if the deal goes off, players will not find any COD games on Xbox Game Pass at least until 2025 since PlayStation's ongoing contract with Activision will expire in 2025.

The developers made an excellent job by fixing the older-generation servers, which will boost the user base and promote future games. Players are overjoyed to relive their glory days and have a sentimental experience.