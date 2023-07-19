Modern Warfare 3 all leaked dates: beta weekend, early access, release, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 may be closer than expected, as some key dates were leaked. They were revealed in a “WarzoneIntel” tweet highlighting two beta phase test dates, early access, and a full game release date. However, these are not officially confirmed and can change depending on Activision’s decisions. Modern Warfare 3 is one of the original titles from the Call of Duty series and is surrounded by a lot of hype.

Several leaks about the title’s upcoming features and elements have caused players to wonder about the gameplay experience. Despite the rumors, the community seems excited about the release of a new and improved shooter.

This article will highlight all reported key dates for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 beta phase begin?

Original Tweet from WarzoneIntel (Image via Twitter/WarzoneIntel)

Activision experimented with a realistic approach for its latest series in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, the publisher faced backlash due to the title’s poor optimization and clunky mechanics. The changes in gunplay and movement and the absence of various elements like slide canceling gave rise to widespread dissatisfaction.

Fortunately, there are a few rumors that suggest the upcoming shooter game could bring back all such mechanics and provide a smoother gaming experience. Here are the leaked dates for the beta access of the game.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: October 6, 2023 - October 10, 2023.

October 6, 2023 - October 10, 2023. All Platforms: October 12, 2023 - October 16, 2023.

The beta phase will probably be conducted over a weekend to maximize the number of players in their limited access environment. This would also help gather large amounts of data to provide the final touch to the game.

When will Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access begin?

Modern Warfare 3 gameplay screenshot (Image via Call of Duty)

Modern Warfare 3 will have a separate campaign or story mode similar to its predecessors. However, it is not known if the storyline will be a continuation of the prequels or a fresh one. The campaign early access will provide the player base with a taste of the story that will be made available in the public release.

The campaign early access is reportedly going live on November 2, 2023.

When will MW3 publicly release?

Modern Warfare 3 gameplay screenshot from the original game (Image via Call of Duty)

Activision confirmed the development of a new shooter title in a recent court release regarding Microsoft’s acquisition. It confirmed the presence of a new Modern Warfare title and that it would be released in November 2023. Considering past trends and release timelines, the community has estimated a few dates for its official release.

The multiplayer title will reportedly be released on November 10, 2023.

Will there be a new season and Warzone map?

The developers would be implementing new changes and bringing fresh gameplay content with the same seasonal and mid-seasonal update format. The most recent leak hints that the first and inaugural season of MW3 will be released on December 5, 2023. This update is also expected to introduce a new Warzone map.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.