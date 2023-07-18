Activision officially confirms Modern Warfare 3 as the next Call of Duty title

Breaking news surfaced over Twitter as Activision officially confirmed Modern Warfare 3 as the upcoming title in the Call of Duty series. Speculations had been revolving around this very header, trying to pinpoint the upcoming game in the franchise. With leaks coming out left and right, Activision decided to officially reveal Modern Warfare 3 across its socials.

While doing so quite subtly, it put up a poll on Twitter asking if fans wanted their cosmetics and bundles from Modern Warfare 2 to carry over to the upcoming title. With "yes" being the only option to choose from, fans are thrilled as the new series got official confirmation regarding its release.

Will MW2 Operators, bundles, and weapons carry forward to Modern Warfare 3?

Judging from Activision's recent tweet, enthusiasts will have a seamless carry-over of their cosmetics into the latest rendition of the game. Any in-game bundle, weapons, or cosmetics, purchases earned by players during their time in Modern Warfare 2 will be automatically forwarded into their inventories in the upcoming title.

The developer is doing a great service to the entire playerbase and fans of the game who have spent their hard-earned money and invested their time playing, with the opportunity to forward their items into the next title. With such a minor span of time between Modern Warfare 2's release and the hint of Modern Warfare 3's release, this little quality-of-life change makes quite a bit of difference.

With an abundance of leaks hinting at its release in the near future, fans are exhilarated as they get sneak peeks into the development of the newest title.

What can we expect from Activision's Modern Warfare 3 so far?

• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

All leaks via Modern Warfare 3 leaks summarized• Ninja perk returning• Red dots on mini map• War mode from WW2 returns• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2All leaks via @BobNetworkUK

While much of the leaks that have been uncovered are speculations, numerous sources indicate the return of "Ninja" mode in the upcoming game. Furthermore, War Mode from World War 2 is also set to make a grand re-entry in the newest title. The leaks also highlight that it may use a UI similar to Modern Warfare 2, keeping a bit of familiarity across the screen.

