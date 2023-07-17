Modern Warfare 3 logo leaked before official reveal

Several rumors are floating around the internet that Modern Warfare 3 is planned to be the next Call of Duty title. The upcoming game will continue the story following the events of Modern Warfare 2 as Task Force 141 finds a new foe, Vladamir Makarov, one of the most infamous antagonists from the previous Modern Warfare series.

As the speculated release date of a game approaches, leaks start to uncover as internal testing for the game commences. Data miners also get their hands on various hidden files of current games that give away important information.

Consequently, the logo for the next Call of Duty game has been leaked before the planned reveal.

When is Modern Warfare 3 rumored to release?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2



All leaks via Modern Warfare 3 leaks summarized• Ninja perk returning• Red dots on mini map• War mode from WW2 returns• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2All leaks via @BobNetworkUK

Previously, Modern Warfare 2 was supposed to follow a two-year cycle for the first time in the franchise's history. However, this was never confirmed by the developers, and last year, Activision said that a "full-premium" title will be released in 2023.

Since then, there have been several major leaks pointing toward MW3 being the franchise's next title. The planned dates for alpha testing, beta testing, and full release have also been leaked.

According to the latest leaks by reputed leaker ModernWarzone, Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on Friday, November 10, 2023.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



“A BOMB HAS BEEN PLANTED ON OUR AMMO SUPPLY” The War mode from Call of Duty: WW2 is reportedly going to be in Modern Warfare III - via @BobNetworkUK “A BOMB HAS BEEN PLANTED ON OUR AMMO SUPPLY” twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The latest major leak gives away the logo of the Call of Duty title, practically confirming that the next game will be from the Modern Warfare series. The leak can be found on this Discord server, which is a hub for the latest leaked images and rumors.

The logo is similar to that of Modern Warfare (2019) but with red as the main gradient. As the leaker is known to have been accurate in the past, the supposed leaks can be trusted.

Modern Warfare 3 is heavily rumored to be officially unveiled by Activision, with Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of a DMZ mode event. The fifth season is speculated to commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, as that is the last date of the Season 4 Battle Pass.