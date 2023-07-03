When does the next Call of Duty game come out? Modern Warfare 3 expected release date

It has been more than seven months since the previous Call of Duty title was released, and the next one's release date is getting closer. The name of this upcoming offering has not been announced officially by Activision; however, a ton of leaks from various trustworthy sources have pointed out that it will be called Modern Warfare 3, a direct successor to MW2.

Similarly, the release date for this game has not been revealed by Activision either. That said, it is most likely that the title will be announced officially right after Modern Warfare 2's current season ends in August. Nonetheless, some speculations can be made about when MW3's offering will come out.

What is the expected release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3?

In a funny string of coincidences, the release date for Modern Warfare 3 was accidentally revealed by the judge of a recent court case between Microsoft and FTC. The suit was for the tech giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On the hearing's last day, the federal judge presiding over the issue leaked the next Call of Duty game's release date.

According to it, Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10, 2023. After the incident, Call of Duty's official Twitter account acknowledged the happening by posting an ominous tweet, nothing but confirming the information.

The key release dates of the game had been previously leaked as well, which also point to these dates:

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access ((PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Full Release (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

What can players expect from Modern Warfare 3?

Before the release of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, it was reported that this game will follow a two-year cycle for the first time in COD's history. However, those plans were changed after the publishers reportedly decided that there was enough content for a full-premium release developed by Sledgehammer Games.

Fans can expect the upcoming Call of Duty game to have Zombies for the first time in the Modern Warfare universe. "Outbreak 2.0" has been heavily hinted to be included in MW3. This will be the successor to Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode from 2020.

Next, players can safely presume that this game will continue Task Force 141's story after Modern Warfare 2's events. The main antagonist will be Vladimir Makarov, as he was shown in the last cinematic of this title's campaign.

Warzone 2 will also have an overhaul, with a new map that will replace Al Mazrah. The leak suggests the new map will be called Las Almas, an area from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The release date for it is supposedly December 5, 2023, which will launch with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3.

