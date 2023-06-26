Did Warzone 2 Season 4 revive the lost player base?

Warzone 2 was released on November 16, 2022, along with Modern Warfare 2. The game immediately acquired popularity, with Activision claiming it had 25 million players across all platforms within five days of its debut. As a result, it became one of the most successful entries in the COD franchise. This is because of its free-to-play, cross-platform accessibility, and it is a sequel to the massively successful Warzone 1.

However, the title's popularity began to wane over time, and it lost many players due to the creators' failure to deliver some of the community's in-game desires. But in Season 4, a small fragment of their player base was recovered.

Warzone 2 Season 4 boosted the player base

Warzone 2 is playable on various platforms, with most players being console users. Thus, it is difficult to track the precise number of concurrent players.

However, Steam is the only platform that shares information about the number of active users. Recently, a popular Warzone 2 streamer JGOD tweeted a photo of the SteamCharts showcasing the number of active players with the caption:

"Interesting to see, did Warzone Season 4 Stop the bleeding?".

James - JGOD @JGODYT Interesting to see, did Warzone Season 4 Stop the bleeding? Interesting to see, did Warzone Season 4 Stop the bleeding? https://t.co/SGnl9c1VLb

During the month of May, the title had a dramatic reduction in player count that exceeded 20%. In April, there were 81,332 average players and 146,067 peak players; however, the numbers dropped drastically in May, with just 63,995 average players and 102,040 peak players.

The main reason is Activision's cease and desist order against community mods such as SM2 and X Labs.

Current Warzone 2 player count according to Steam Charts (Image via Steam Charts)

But with the release of Season 4 on June 14, the numbers surged slightly and went up by 2.78%. The average number of participants is now 65,775, with a peak player count of 113,002. The game has made the right step toward reclaiming its lost grandeur by integrating some of what the community demands.

This time, the creators have made a long-awaited tweak to the game's TTK by boosting the initial health pool.

The game should regain popularity if the devs keep this up and offer regular updates that address different flaws. Despite the setbacks, Activision needs to enhance and polish its battle royale as much as possible to retain its player base.

Players should note that the aforementioned information was obtained only from Steam users. Other platforms, such as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Battle.net, have not revealed their player counts.

However, it is safe to assume that between two and four million people actively play the game worldwide.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

