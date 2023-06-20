Modern Warfare 3 (2023) classic maps have been leaked: Terminal, Scrapyard and more

While Activision has yet to reveal the official Call of Duty title for 2023, there are enough leaks to suggest that it will be called Modern Warfare 3. With more leaks regarding the game coming to the surface, fans have been clamoring over what they can expect with this latest iteration. The most recent news suggests two classic Call of Duty maps will be featured in this upcoming title.

The leaked images have provided a possible first look at what fans can expect when the rumored game releases. For more information regarding the leak, read below.

Call of Duty 2023's latest leak reveals two iconic maps for Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

On their Twitter account, CoD_Persesus, a notable leaker in the industry, shared two brand new images that appeared to be iconic maps: Terminal and Scrapyard. Sadly, both images have been removed from Twitter, and we have to refrain from using those images.

While the Scrapyard was a fan-favorite map in the first Modern Warfare 2, it came back with the release of Modern Warfare (2019) and became part of the battle royale map Verdansk.

Call of Duty News @WarzoneIntel Terminal and Scrapyard are coming to Modern Warfare 3, according to new rumors.



(Images below are not leaked) Terminal and Scrapyard are coming to Modern Warfare 3, according to new rumors.(Images below are not leaked) https://t.co/WAsL7lPZtr

As for the Terminal, fans have been waiting long enough to see a remastered version of this. Some previous leaks suggested it would appear in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), but it never became true.

With numerous leaks, including Tom Henderson's insight suggesting that the upcoming title will be Modern Warfare 2, the arrival of these two maps in Modern Warfare 3 is not a far-fetched idea.

JROCK 2.0 @JROCKGamingYT

-Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

-Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

-Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

-Full Release… Modern Warfare 3 dates:-Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023-Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023-Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023-Full Release… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Modern Warfare 3 dates:-Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023-Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023-Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023-Full Release… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XUYmucqUGu

However, Activision has yet to announce anything regarding the game. Hence, any information revealed right now is subject to change. The upcoming title was originally rumored to be an extension of the current Modern Warfare 2. Albeit, the gaming behemoth has confirmed that it will be a full premium release, and Sledgehammer Games has been developing this title.

With previous information hinting at a Modern Warfare 2 sequel and the way the game's campaign ended, it is no surprise that a Modern Warfare 3 title is the most plausible game that comes to mind.

