Call of Duty 2023 has reportedly gotten revealed by industry informers. While the brand-new title is exciting the community all over again, the usual question has also arrived. Will the next Call of Duty have zombies? While nothing can be stated as official information from Activision, the most recent leak suggests that the upcoming title will feature a massive zombie mode from its release.

If you want more information regarding this year's Call of Duty and its zombie mode, read this thread.

Call of Duty 2023 zombies mode will reportedly be similar to Outbreak

According to the claims of leaker Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty will be named Modern Warfare 3, and it will be a direct sequel to the ongoing title. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the CoD will have its own Warzone map and a dedicated zombie mode, likely a bigger version of Outbreak.

If you are a veteran Call of Duty player, you might know the Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War. The large-scale zombies' experience took the internet by storm in 2021. Based on recent leaks, a similar experience is possibly coming in Call of Duty. However, players can experience it this time in a Modern Warfare setting.

The CoD community has been clamoring for a mode with the undead in the Modern Warfare 2 universe for the longest time. As of today, Activision is yet to provide that for the community. Would this be a breakthrough for zombies in Call of Duty? We will keep you updated as soon as more information unfolds.

Will zombies be free-to-play in the next Call of Duty?

Given all the success that DMZ brought in its first iteration, there is a possibility that the rumored zombies' mode might get a free-to-play expansion as a part of Warzone 2. With a recent surge of zombies in pop culture, it might be a massive leap on Call of Duty's side. However, the report suggests that Activision has yet to decide, and it will be unclear whether to confirm anything unless we have more information.

What is the following Warzone 2 map?

Coming to the brand new Warzone 2 map has been a topic of discussion because this will be the first big map in the game after its release in 2022. Various leaks had suggested previously that the map would be Las Almas, which we already had a familiarity with in Ground War mode and the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

Tom's latest report indicates the same, and the Mexican setting to host the following big battle royale map appears true. However, Activision is completely hush-hush about the situation, and there is nothing more we can do than wait for the official confirmation.

