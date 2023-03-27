"Outbreak" and "Round-based zombies" are both reportedly coming to Call of Duty, but there is a catch

A new leak about Call of Duty 2023 has emerged, indicating that a possible zombie "outbreak" mode will be featured in the forthcoming game. Initially, there were rumors that players might get a round-based zombie mode this year, but popular Call of Duty news account CharlieIntel has revealed that there won't be round-based zombies in the franchise's upcoming title.

Glitching Queen, a content creator, had revealed sometime back that the developers were play-testing the mode for the next Call of Duty. However, after CharlieIntel's confirmation, they stated that an Outbreak mode could possibly in development for 2023.

New Call of Duty leaks hint that fan-favorite zombie modes could be featured in upcoming titles

Glitching Queen ❤️ @GirlGlitcher Glitching Queen ❤️ @GirlGlitcher Charlie Intel seems to think there will not be round based Zombies this year. They might know more than anyone else. I guess we will have to wait to seeeeee Charlie Intel seems to think there will not be round based Zombies this year. They might know more than anyone else. I guess we will have to wait to seeeeee https://t.co/vfBPMjsLPn Worst case scenario we got Charlie to admit they know something and admit there is no round based coming. Maybe Outbreak? twitter.com/GirlGlitcher/s… Worst case scenario we got Charlie to admit they know something and admit there is no round based coming. Maybe Outbreak? twitter.com/GirlGlitcher/s…

According to a report by Insider Gaming, there are multiple playtests going on at the moment. Some of the modes could be slated for the 2024 edition of the franchise title as well. Sources have confirmed the rumors of a round-based zombie mode coming to the game, but it will likely be a part of next year's CoD.

That said, speculation about a new Outbreak mode in 2023 has taken the community. Replying to CharlieIntel's tweet, Glitching Queen stated:

"Worst case scenario we got Charlie to admit they know something and admit there is no round based coming. Maybe Outbreak?"

A particular tweet by Treyarch Studios reaffirmed the community's belief in the existence of an Outbreak mode. Treyarch posted a job listing a few weeks ago, looking for a senior level designer who will work on "Call of Duty Warzone, Outbreak, and other large map experiences."

This is almost a confirmation of the upcoming CoD title featuring a large-scale zombie mode. However, Activision is yet to reveal anything officially, and there is very little information available about the next two titles in the franchise.

In a round-based zombie mode, the undeads become stronger and more difficult to counter after each round, and it's a classic way to play the game. In comparison, Outbreak was a recent introduction, first featured in Black Ops: Cold War. It's a large-scale zombie experience with a plethora of things to explore on the map.

It will be interesting to see which mode is to be featured in the next game and which one is slated for 2024 CoD.

Poll : 0 votes