Modern Warfare 3 leaks: All new leaks that have come up so far about the upcoming game

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly the new shooter title that Activision will release in November 2023. A recent tweet by ModernWarzone has revealed some of the elements that may be included in the upcoming title. The name is surrounded by a lot of hype as the player base expects the developers to raise the series to its former glory.

Modern Warfare 3 has not been announced or confirmed by any official sources at the time of writing this article. However, the latest leak points towards the return of the “Ninja” perk alongside red dots on the Tac Map, among others.

These changes could help improve the gaming experience, which was promised with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Let us take a closer look at some of the features that could possibly be included in Modern Warfare 3.

Everything we know so far about the upcoming Modern Warfare 3

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2



Activision is currently focused on introducing new seasonal and mid-seasonal updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The publisher is reportedly working with other developer studios to develop a fresh new shooter title in the background. The news about the possibility of Modern Warfare 3 releasing in 2023 was hinted at after a court release due to the Microsoft acquisition case.

The first item pointed out in the tweet was the implementation of the “Ninja” perk in Modern Warfare 3. It debuted in the original Modern Warfare 2 title, making players undetectable on the heartbeat sensor.

It also acts as an alternative to the Dead Silence perk as it reduces movement noise volumes, making it perfect for solo players who prefer flanking the enemy.

Modern Warfare 3 original gameplay picture (Image via Call of Duty)

Red dots marking the enemies on the map, followed by gunfire, may return in the upcoming shooter title. This would help players effectively gain a better position and predict rotations and gunfight scenarios. War mode could also return to provide the community with a widespread conflict experience.

The tweet highlights that perks may be categorized into different items like gloves, helmets, and boots. The introduction of such a segmented method to equip perks could prove interesting and an important selling point for the upcoming game.

However, the user interface (UI) will reportedly be similar to the one currently present in Modern Warfare 2. This could also hint at the possibility of the upcoming title sharing the same platform alongside MW2 and Warzone 2, allowing players to share various features like social and progression between platforms.

It is important to note that none of the elements discussed have been announced or officially confirmed by the publisher or any of the developer studios. Players and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Activision and developer Twitter pages for announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.