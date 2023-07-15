Call of Duty's next title, which is rumored to be Modern Warfare 3, is all set to roll out its internal alpha test, and according to PlayStationSize, it is codenamed 'HailStröm.' Not much has been revealed officially about the upcoming title of Call of Duty, except Sledgehammer Games is developing it. However, various leaks indicate how fans will expect the 'premium title' that will be released this year.

With the recent leak suggesting developers are ready to roll out the internal alpha test for Modern Warfare 3, fans should surely be excited as the official reveal of the game might be sooner than they know.

Here is what we know about the leak so far.

Everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 so far

According to the leak, the initial alpha HailStröm will be around 20GB and possibly be on PlayStation. While the publisher is completely hush-hush about the situation, data miners and leakers have been trying to unearth as much information as possible.

As popular leaker Tom Henderson suggested that Call of Duty 2023's reveal might be around early August, a recent leak by Alaix solidified it. The data miner found out about a big event from the game's file, which might reveal the upcoming title. This in-game event will probably happen in Warzone 2's DMZ, named 'Reveal.'

Alaix @HeyImAlaix [NOT ENTIRELY SURE]



Seems like a reveal event will happen in Al Mazrah (DMZ?) in S5



I cant say for sure what it is, but it is named "Reveal"

As Call of Duty confirmed that Sledgehammer Games are developing the upcoming title and will be a "full premium release," the community got excited all over again. Previously, it was planned that Modern Warfare 2 would be given two years of complete support with no new Call of Duty in 2023.

However, Activision has changed its decisions, and while many leaks might indicate a possible Modern Warfare 2 expansion named Modern Warfare 3, the experience should be like a stand-alone Call of Duty game. According to numerous sources, Modern Warfare 3 might have a release window of early November this year.

For more information and leaks regarding the upcoming title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.