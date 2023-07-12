All major bug fixes in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Reloaded update

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's latest Season 4 Reloaded update has dropped, bringing significant changes. Season 4 Reloaded has brought essential balance changes to the games and introduced a fresh list of new operator bundles from the popular TV series, The Boys. Quite a few associated challenges have also been adapted to give players a challenge in their games.

Furthermore, numerous bug fixes have also been tweaked to improve competitive integrity within Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Read on through the following article to get a more detailed insight into the changes that have been brought live with this update.

What are the major bug fixes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

Since the previous patch, numerous bugs plaguing both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been addressed and fixed with the newest update. These changes are intrinsic and needed for a sustainable and more competitive game experience.

According to the patch notes, the following global bug fixes were implemented:

Fixed an issue where the Heated Madness Barrell was showing the incorrect attachment skin

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending players into the last stand in team revive modes

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue wasn't dropping to the ground properly when the person carrying the hostage was struck and killed with Equipment

Fixed a crash that would occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

Fixed an exploit where Players could equip unobtained Camos on PS5

Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players

Fixed an issue where Players would show as being kicked and left the match as separate notifications in the killfeed

Fixed an issue where one Loading Screen had a placeholder name

Fixed an issue where the Bryson 800 series platform 18" Demo Firewall attachment displayed different pros and cons between the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22" Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed an issue where equipping a fastdraw rear grip to a handgun Blueprint with Akimbo grip will cause the Player to clip through the floor

Fixed an issue where the Gameplay Tips option would reset to on after switching it off

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would persist on the gun table in the active armory when selected as a secondary

Fixed an issue where the Player's squadmates didn't have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War

Fixed an issue where the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap was incorrectly stating that it would increase sprint speed

Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay would stay on screen after dying

Fixed an issue where the Royal Combat Knife would display a placeholder image in the Killcam

Fixed an issue where stowing an item while reloading would cause Players to lose control of their camera

Fixed an issue where Players would be unable to swap Loadouts on the first attempt in the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where some vehicles would prevent cleanly exiting if parked at very specific angles

Fixed an issue where Players could duplicate Armor Plates by dropping them

Fixed an issue where Players would receive a full Armor Bundle when picking up a single Armor Plate

Weapon bug fixes

Some weapons and their attachments have also been under scrutiny lately in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While most were outright bugged, some issues were dormant and were evasive throughout most of the season. However, the developers have kept a watchful eye and made the following fixes:

Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22" Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

What are the bug fixes for Warzone 2 Ranked Play?

Warzone 2's Ranked Play since Season 4 had been quite janky in certain moments because of the bugs affecting players' overall experience. These have been swiftly and confidently dealt with in the Season 4 Reloaded update. The patch notes include the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that was causing Players to spawn outside of the playable area in Warzone 2.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players in an active Gulag match to eliminate spectators using the Semtex Grenade.

Fixed an issue that allowed Squads to earn experience by shooting down their own Deployable Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that caused Players to redeploy with items in their Backpack, subsequently causing the Backpack to stop working in Warzone 2.

Fixed an issue where the After Action Report was missing after leaving a match of Lockdown.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Players would get a Bounty Contract for another Player that is in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue where dropped Riot Shields from caches couldn't be equipped.

Fixed an issue where dying at the same time as the Resurgence window being disabled allowed Players to keep respawning.

Fixed an issue where Players might lose their ammo counter after using the Redeploy Drone.

Fixed an issue where backing out of Warzone Battle Royale Ranked private match would leave weapon restrictions on when returning to standard Battle Royale.

Fixed an issue where the Gas Mask overlay could stay on screen after death

What are the bug fixes in DMZ in Warzone 2?

DMZ in Warzone 2 has also had a plethora of minor inconveniences and issues fixed with Season 4 Reloaded's latest update. The patch notes describe the following fixes for the season:

Fixed doors on Hostage Rescue Contract buildings being locked if the Contract ends in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue Contract was not dropping to the ground properly when the Player carrying the hostage was struck or killed with Equipment

Fixing incorrect items being listed in the Upgrades Menu

Fixed the train safe not tracking for the purposes of the Demolitions Mission

Fixed the Icebreaker Mission tracking for the items being placed in any Dead Drop instead of the specified one

Fixed the False Alarm Mission being able to be completed in maps besides Al Mazrah

Fixed the Strike Team Mission not counting the kill if the Player was standing on top of a vehicle

Fixed a number of issues affecting Mission descriptions in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue where completed urgent Missions were not resetting on subsequent days

Fixed an issue where the Mission title was sometimes missing from the mission timer

Fixed an issue where extracted items sometimes weren't unlocked correctly

Fixed a problem with Missions that require the Player to infill into Koschei Complex

Fixed an issue where Barter items weren't unlocked correctly

Fixed an issue where the container for the Secure Nuclear Material would not be usable after one Player empties it

Fixed an issue where the Phalanx Tier 4 Fearless Mission was not checking if other teammates were carrying the Weapon Case

Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were showing as placeholder images in the After Action Report when extracting from DMZ

Fixed an issue where "The Fear in Your Eyes" challenge was not tracking Throwing Star kill

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 news and guides.

Poll : 0 votes