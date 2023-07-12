All major bug fixes in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Reloaded update

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's latest Season 4 Reloaded update has dropped, bringing significant changes. Season 4 Reloaded has brought essential balance changes to the games and introduced a fresh list of new operator bundles from the popular TV series, The Boys. Quite a few associated challenges have also been adapted to give players a challenge in their games.
Furthermore, numerous bug fixes have also been tweaked to improve competitive integrity within Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Read on through the following article to get a more detailed insight into the changes that have been brought live with this update.
What are the major bug fixes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded?
Since the previous patch, numerous bugs plaguing both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been addressed and fixed with the newest update. These changes are intrinsic and needed for a sustainable and more competitive game experience.
According to the patch notes, the following global bug fixes were implemented:
- Fixed an issue where the Heated Madness Barrell was showing the incorrect attachment skin
- Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending players into the last stand in team revive modes
- Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue wasn't dropping to the ground properly when the person carrying the hostage was struck and killed with Equipment
- Fixed a crash that would occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver
- Fixed an exploit where Players could equip unobtained Camos on PS5
- Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players
- Fixed an issue where Players would show as being kicked and left the match as separate notifications in the killfeed
- Fixed an issue where one Loading Screen had a placeholder name
- Fixed an issue where the Bryson 800 series platform 18" Demo Firewall attachment displayed different pros and cons between the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890
- The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22" Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments
- The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments
- Fixed an issue where equipping a fastdraw rear grip to a handgun Blueprint with Akimbo grip will cause the Player to clip through the floor
- Fixed an issue where the Gameplay Tips option would reset to on after switching it off
- Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would persist on the gun table in the active armory when selected as a secondary
- Fixed an issue where the Player's squadmates didn't have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War
- Fixed an issue where the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap was incorrectly stating that it would increase sprint speed
- Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay would stay on screen after dying
- Fixed an issue where the Royal Combat Knife would display a placeholder image in the Killcam
- Fixed an issue where stowing an item while reloading would cause Players to lose control of their camera
- Fixed an issue where Players would be unable to swap Loadouts on the first attempt in the Firing Range
- Fixed an issue where some vehicles would prevent cleanly exiting if parked at very specific angles
- Fixed an issue where Players could duplicate Armor Plates by dropping them
- Fixed an issue where Players would receive a full Armor Bundle when picking up a single Armor Plate
Weapon bug fixes
Some weapons and their attachments have also been under scrutiny lately in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While most were outright bugged, some issues were dormant and were evasive throughout most of the season. However, the developers have kept a watchful eye and made the following fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance
What are the bug fixes for Warzone 2 Ranked Play?
Warzone 2's Ranked Play since Season 4 had been quite janky in certain moments because of the bugs affecting players' overall experience. These have been swiftly and confidently dealt with in the Season 4 Reloaded update. The patch notes include the following fixes:
- Fixed an issue that was causing Players to spawn outside of the playable area in Warzone 2.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players in an active Gulag match to eliminate spectators using the Semtex Grenade.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Squads to earn experience by shooting down their own Deployable Buy Stations.
- Fixed an issue that caused Players to redeploy with items in their Backpack, subsequently causing the Backpack to stop working in Warzone 2.
- Fixed an issue where the After Action Report was missing after leaving a match of Lockdown.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Players would get a Bounty Contract for another Player that is in the Gulag.
- Fixed an issue where dropped Riot Shields from caches couldn't be equipped.
- Fixed an issue where dying at the same time as the Resurgence window being disabled allowed Players to keep respawning.
- Fixed an issue where Players might lose their ammo counter after using the Redeploy Drone.
- Fixed an issue where backing out of Warzone Battle Royale Ranked private match would leave weapon restrictions on when returning to standard Battle Royale.
- Fixed an issue where the Gas Mask overlay could stay on screen after death
What are the bug fixes in DMZ in Warzone 2?
DMZ in Warzone 2 has also had a plethora of minor inconveniences and issues fixed with Season 4 Reloaded's latest update. The patch notes describe the following fixes for the season:
- Fixed doors on Hostage Rescue Contract buildings being locked if the Contract ends in Warzone 2
- Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue Contract was not dropping to the ground properly when the Player carrying the hostage was struck or killed with Equipment
- Fixing incorrect items being listed in the Upgrades Menu
- Fixed the train safe not tracking for the purposes of the Demolitions Mission
- Fixed the Icebreaker Mission tracking for the items being placed in any Dead Drop instead of the specified one
- Fixed the False Alarm Mission being able to be completed in maps besides Al Mazrah
- Fixed the Strike Team Mission not counting the kill if the Player was standing on top of a vehicle
- Fixed a number of issues affecting Mission descriptions in Warzone 2
- Fixed an issue where completed urgent Missions were not resetting on subsequent days
- Fixed an issue where the Mission title was sometimes missing from the mission timer
- Fixed an issue where extracted items sometimes weren't unlocked correctly
- Fixed a problem with Missions that require the Player to infill into Koschei Complex
- Fixed an issue where Barter items weren't unlocked correctly
- Fixed an issue where the container for the Secure Nuclear Material would not be usable after one Player empties it
- Fixed an issue where the Phalanx Tier 4 Fearless Mission was not checking if other teammates were carrying the Weapon Case
- Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were showing as placeholder images in the After Action Report when extracting from DMZ
- Fixed an issue where "The Fear in Your Eyes" challenge was not tracking Throwing Star kill
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 news and guides.