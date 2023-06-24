How to get Prime Gaming rewards for MW 2 and Warzone 2

A brand new Season for Call of Duty's Warzone 2 and MW2 dropped, and the hype for it has been surreal. There's been a great increase in the influx of veterans and newbies hopping into the battlefield trying to get some of that fast-paced action. Season 4 has introduced much new content for the game, and the community response to it has been extremely positive.

From introducing new vehicles, guns, and brand-new maps, to a slate full of quality-of-life changes, the developers over at Blizzard have put a great deal of effort into improving both the Call of Duty titles, MW2 and Warzone 2.

What's included in MW 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming rewards

Blizzard has kept quite a few things up their sleeves with the release of their newest Season in the title. Besides the obviously improved state of both the games and the fresh new content, the developers have also brought forth a set of novel cosmetics for people to acquire. The MW2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming rewards include the following items:

Straight Away – Victus XMR Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

– Victus XMR Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint Speed Boost – Lachmann Sub SMG Weapon Blueprint

– Lachmann Sub SMG Weapon Blueprint Dustmaker – UTV Vehicle Skin

– UTV Vehicle Skin Heel Toe – Hatchback Vehicle Skin

– Hatchback Vehicle Skin Racing Team – Sticker

How to redeem Prime Gaming rewards for MW2 and Warzone 2

The best part of Prime Gaming Rewards is that these are free of cost for anyone with an Amazon Prime membership. To redeem the Prime Gaming Rewards bundle, players have to go through the following steps:

Visit the official Call of Duty offer page Locate and proceed to the 'Get in-game content' on the Track Rivals Bundle Log in with your Amazon account with a Prime Subscription Proceed to connect both your Activision and Amazon Prime account Authorize Prime Gaming to redeem the Prime Gaming Rewards bundle.

The Prime Gaming Rewards bundle is a great initiative by Blizzard and Activision to offer up a great selection of cosmetics free of cost. This initiative is not only an appeal to a brand new player base but also a great deal for numerous people with an Amazon Prime account for their homes.

Considering these skins are a one-time offer for people with Amazon Prime subscription accounts, make sure to put these on and flex on your enemies as you maul through them on the battlefield. For more MW2 and Warzone 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

