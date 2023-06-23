How to get the "Track Rivals" bundle for free in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 offers its players various cosmetic items that enhance the overall gaming experience. However, they rarely provide these items for free and often cost COD points. While they offer occasional free items through the in-game store, they are usually only Loading Screens and Emblems, which a player cannot experience in-game such as Weapon Blueprints, Vehicle Skins, and more.

Fortunately, Call of Duty now provides a free 'Track Rivals' bundle for fans of the two titles. The bundle comes with two Weapon Blueprints, two Vehicle Skins, and a Sticker, all of which can be experienced in a match.

That said, this guide will look closer at the 'Track Rivals' bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and the process of acquiring the bundle for free.

How to claim the "Track Rivals" bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 for free?

The Track Rivals bundle is free for all who have an Amazon Prime Gaming subscription. When writing this article, the bundle is available in Prime Gaming until July 20, 2023. To acquire it, follow the steps below:

1) First, log into your Amazon Prime Gaming account. Once logged in, look up 'Track Rivals Bundle' in the search box.

2) Select 'Track Rivals Bundle' from the search results.

3) Next, link your Activision account to Prime Gaming. To do so, scroll down the page bundle and click the 'Link Account' button.

4) This will direct you to the Activision website, where you will be prompted to enter your credentials.

5) Proceed to log in, and this should complete the account linking process. If it is successful, you will be greeted with "Your Activision Publishing, Inc. account is linked."

6) Now, all that remains is to click on the 'Get in-game content' button.

Doing so will bind the bundle to your account, and the contents will be accessible across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

What is included in the Track Rivals bundle for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned, the Track Rivals bundle comes with five in-game items, including two Weapon Blueprints, two Vehicle Skins, and a Sticker. They are as follows:

Straight Away - Victus XMR Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

- Victus XMR Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint Speed Boost - Lachmann Sub SMG Weapon Blueprint

- Lachmann Sub SMG Weapon Blueprint Dustmaker - UTV Vehicle Skin

- UTV Vehicle Skin Heel Toe - Hatchback Vehicle Skin

- Hatchback Vehicle Skin Racing Team - Sticker

All these items will be available in both titles, irrespective of the platform on which you are playing the game. It is available for a limited time for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

All these items will be available in both titles, irrespective of the platform on which you are playing the game. It is available for a limited time for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

