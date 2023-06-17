Call of Duty banned more than 1,000 players from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty recently issued a ban wave, terminating over 1,000 accounts belonging to players that used cheats in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers shared this update via their new official Twitter handle, @CODUpdates. Cheating has always been a major concern for players of the two games. This problem was prevalent in both Ranked Play and casual lobbies, the games' community had been demanding that Activision address the issue.

WZ2 and MW2 were launched with an updated version of the RICOCHET anti-cheat system. It is built on a unified security platform that has a kernel-level driver, which operates with high privileges and is able to access the system's resources better than before. However, it did little to hold back cheaters. At the moment, cheating is a major issue in both games.

Over 1,500 players were banned in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Team Ricochet, the anti-cheat team for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, recently went on a purge banning over 1,500 accounts in both games for cheating and other hacking-related offenses. This development comes right after the Season 4 update for MW2 and WZ2 dropped.

While the latest ban wave is certainly appreciated, fans want more gamers using unfair means to beat their opponents to be removed. Both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's predecessors, Warzone (now renamed Warzone Caldera) and Modern Warfare, were also plagued by hackers and cheaters.

Since their anti-cheat solution was weak, it enabled hackers to bypass the measures and gain an unfair advantage in the games. Despite a stronger anti-cheat system in WZ2 and MW2, hackers were able to get away with cheating. They used tools like aimbots, wallhacks, and radar hacks, ruining the experience for newcomers and veterans alike.

Fortunately, developers are addressing the issue in stages, and the latest ban wave has been a sigh of relief for many.

That is all there is to know about the latest ban wave in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It is certainly a sign that the developers' are trying to curb cheating, but there's a lot to be done, still.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 is now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

