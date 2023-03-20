Warzone 2's new Leaderboard exposes a shocking amount of Hackers in BR lobby

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 finally got a Leaderboard with the Season 2 update. It displays the top players in the game along with various statistics such as headshot percentage, average damage per round, and more.

Being a tool that can be used to gather information on the in-game performance of other players, fans were quick to notice that the BR Leaderboard was dominated by cheaters.

Cheating is one of the major issues in Warzone 2. While it comes with an anti-cheat, users claim it can be easily bypassed. Fans have complained about this issue for a long time, and the developers have not addressed it completely.

Warzone 2 Leaderboard reveals hackers to be dominating the BR lobbies

Reddit user showcasing the rise of cheaters in Warzone 2 (Image via Reddit)

A Reddit user, u/epicdai, recently shared a screenshot of the Leaderboard. They claim that it consists of players with ridiculous stats that can only be accomplished by cheaters.

Per-game statistics such as 71.19% headshot percentage, 24250 damage, and 17.93 headshots are abnormally high. The post was soon flooded with players who agreed with the original post and shared their own opinions on the issue. Reddit user u/J_Rizzle32 claims that the player on the Leaderboard with the username OTF uses soft aiming cheats.

u/J_Rizzle32 claims that OTF eliminated them in a match, and they always had doubts regarding the player, stating that it "makes sense now;" however, other users in the forum had different opinions. They state that the Leaderboard function in the game is bugged and reports incorrect statistics.

Whether or not these numbers are real, cheaters in the game are abundant. There have been rare instances of a reported player being banned. Despite this, it is always advised to report a cheater or player indulging in unruly behavior.

Poll : 0 votes