Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest Battle Royale title released this year. The grand success of the campaign multiplayer in the first few days of its release paved the way for the Battle Royale to make a fantastic debut.

Warzone 2 features a massive new map with multiple Points of Interest (POIs) where players can decide to drop in and prepare themselves for the upcoming gunfights. In a game that tangles both wit and weapons, teams with better gear usually hold the advantage over the opposing teams.

Warzone 2 allows one to save certain weapon builds as a custom weapon blueprint in the game that they can utilize and quickly equip in another class without rebuilding every single aspect of the gun. This is a huge upgrade for those who like to use a specific build for different situations and weapon combinations.

Read on to discover how you can save custom weapon blueprints in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 custom weapon blueprints

A total of ten weapon classes are currently present and shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that contain the entire arsenal for both games. The developers introduced an advanced weapon modification platform that allows players to experiment with various different combinations of attachments.

Weapon blueprints are in-game items that provide a spectacularly balanced build for a specific scenario - short, medium, or long-range. These blueprints can be equipped and utilized by players who can modify parts of them and swap them with different attachments.

Custom blueprints

The method to save a custom blueprint is simple and can be performed quickly once a weapon build is tried and tested to fit the user's preferences. Enthusiasts can follow the steps below to create and save their custom weapon blueprint.

Launch Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Head over to the weapons tab on the main screen.

Select the preferred class and click on the weapon that needs a custom mod.

Attach all the required pieces and test it out in the firing range.

Press “L2” on PlayStation, “LT” on Xbox, or “Save a Custom Mod” on PC.

Enter a name for this build and save the build.

After completing these few easy steps, players can enjoy their saved custom weapon build and equip it in various other classes without repeating the entire build. The game allows five custom weapon blueprints for each weapon, providing plenty of space for experimentation.

The level of customization that both titles offer is amazing, as players can completely change the base nature of a weapon and repurpose it for an entirely different situation. All the weapons contain a library of a few shared attachments that can capitalize on the weapon's strengths.

This concludes with players' methods to create and save their personal weapon blueprints. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we closely follow all the developments around Activision’s latest Battle Royale.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes