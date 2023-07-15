Warzone 2 fan points out why the Season 4 Reloaded update is a "massive step backwards"

Call of Duty Warzone 2 entered its Season 4 Reloaded patch with loads of new playable content. The developers brought Vondel into battle royale, temporary superpowers, a new shotgun, and three fresh cosmetics bundles with The Boys series collaboration. Despite all the new changes, the community feels that the update has severely affected the gameplay experience.

Warzone 2 player “IllSection2853” created a post on the social media platform Reddit and presented multiple points about the game's current state. The post gained a lot of traction in the community as several players commented on it to share their opinion. However, this might be important information for developers to deploy the necessary fixes.

This article will highlight some of the biggest issues that arrived in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 fans point out why the Season 4 Reloaded update is failing

Original Reddit post (Image via Reddit/IllSection2853)

Activision provides two major updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in regular time intervals - seasonal and mid-seasonal. The most recent Season 4 Reloaded seems to have broken the game and brought in multiple optimization issues like performance drop and frequent micro-stuttering.

The Reddit post outlines a total of 6 major issues, with the first being the drastic drop in battle royale’s performance on the PC platform. The game reportedly struggles to maintain a stable and high Frames Per Second (FPS) count even with some of the most powerful hardware.

The next issue is the increase in the number of bugs and glitches that plague the title. This has been a standing issue with online multiplayer games. However, Warzone 2 has had a rough patch ever since its launch. The presence of such issues takes a toll on the overall gaming experience.

The introduction of the MX Guardian shotgun was surrounded by a lot of hype, but the player base soon understood its overpowered nature. The post argues that a freshly introduced weapon should be properly tested and have a sense of balance. The shotgun has quickly overthrown the previous close-range meta making the game stale.

The presence of superpowers in a shooter game also seems a bit over the line but nevertheless serves the purpose of entertaining the casual modes. However, the crude implementation is a major issue as it creates disorienting disturbances in the lobby.

The user also brings forward the removal of movement and gunplay mechanics from the prequel that made Warzone famous. The post states how the developers removed those elements as they were too unrealistic, but Activision waved a green flag for superpowers.

These issues combined have made Warzone 2 unplayable and caused the player base to plummet. However, the developers still have a window to deploy permanent fixes for these issues and bring the title to its original potential.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Twitter page for the latest announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.