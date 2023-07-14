"God awful FPS": Warzone 2 fans call Activision out as latest update broke game on PC

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received the Season 4 Reloaded update recently and saw a drastic drop in performance. Players reported that the new patch had somehow made the game unplayable as the average Frames Per Second (FPS) touched new lows. The community is visibly frustrated with this new problem that has deteriorated the gameplay experience.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 entertain a massive shooter community. The player base voiced their opinion on social media platforms like Reddit about the recent state of the battle royale. The original post was created by a user named “Cautious_Incident_46” and quickly gained traction as other players chimed in with similar complaints.

Why did Warzone 2 become unplayable after the Season 4 Reloaded update?

Activision introduces new playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. Despite the careful tinkering from developers, the battle royale seems to have received an adverse effect which has lowered its performance on the PC platform. This new Warzone 2 problem has made it difficult for the player base to obtain a smooth gaming experience.

The post described that the player used to get around 70 FPS on the new Vondel map before. The latest patch has dragged it down to the low 40s. Even after lowering the graphics preset inside the game, the condition does not seem to improve and only reduces the micro-stuttering by a small margin.

Another player painted that picture of the title’s poor optimization as even one of the most powerful gaming rigs cannot manage to run it above 120 FPS. The comment further outlined how the performance may even be dropping below 60 FPS.

Others also pointed out the issue with the game micro-stuttering, making it almost unplayable due to input latency. The comments also included an avid comparison between the battle royale’s performance on the Xbox console as it holds a constant 120 FPS output, unlike some mid-tier PCs.

Another player commented that they had experienced similar performance dips with every major update, but the Season 4 Reloaded has significantly been worse. Similarly, a percentage of players have denounced their interest in the game until the developers can implement a permanent fix for its optimization issues.

An Nvidia RTX 4090 user also commented and confirmed that they have been getting 90 FPS. This is a major concern as the battle royale has previously clocked better performance numbers in the early patches.

A user also pointed out that the game might not fully utilize their graphics cards. Even though there is room for pulling more resources, Warzone 2 may not be taking advantage of the full power of the GPU present in the system.

The optimization issue has been plaguing Activision's latest series for a long time. However, the recent mid-season patch seems to have introduced a new low in terms of performance. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

