5 best graphics cards to play Warzone 2.0 at 1080p in 2023

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is one of the most popular games of 2023. The title is considered to be a significant improvement over the franchise's original battle royale from 2020. With an immersive experience and the all-new DMZ mode, the title is drawing more players than ever.

Since millions play Warzone 2.0 competitively, many prefer the 1080p resolution for maximum performance. The developers have optimized the game pretty well on PC. Thus, players won't require much graphics power to pump out a playable experience.

Listed below are the best graphics cards that can run Warzone 2.0 at decent framerates when paired with a competent CPU. The options range from the most cost-effective cards on the market to high-end options that cost hundreds of dollars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT and other great graphics cards for playing Warzone 2.0 at FHD 1080p

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($149)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

1080p gaming does not require a ton of graphics power these days. Thus, entry-level GPUs can run most titles at this resolution.

The RX 6500 XT is the perfect sub-$200 card for playing Warzone 2.0 since it is one of the most well-optimized titles available out there.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT GPU die Navi 24 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz TDP 107W Price $149+

This card is barely faster than the last-gen RX 5500 XT and the GTX 1650 Super. However, it supports hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and has in-built hardware to run upscaling technologies like AMD FSR, which makes it an even better option for playing Call of Duty.

Currently, the GPU can be bought for as low as $149 on Newegg, making it one of the cheapest 1080p gaming cards on the market.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($279)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

Nvidia cards have a ton of benefits. The list includes solid ray tracing performance, much better productivity performance, and stable drivers.

In addition, the company has introduced some capable GPUs for 1080p gaming in the Ampere lineup. A great example is the Geforce RTX 3050, which is much faster than its last-gen equivalents, the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super.

The card can play all video games at 1080p, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. It supports DLSS 2.0, which can add a bunch of frames to the game and make it playable at high framerates.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The RTX 3050 is currently available at its launch MSRP of $299. Some premium add-in card models can cost up to $349.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

The RDNA 2 lineup packs some capable cards for 1080p gaming. The Radeon RX 6650 XT is the company's premium card for running the latest titles at FHD. It is a direct competitor to Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti. It is a slight improvement over the capable RX 6600 XT, which is also a solid option for 1080p gaming.

The improved AMD mid-cycle refresh card can easily handle Warzone 2.0 at the highest settings in 1080p. Gamers can even get over 100 frames per second upon careful tweaking of the settings.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

The card is available for under $300 on Newegg these days. This makes it a solid option over the other GPUs on this list.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's 1080p gaming king. It packs unmatched performances and can even handle most games at 1440p without breaking a sweat.

Gamers with this card can play Warzone 2.0 in the highest settings and can still maintain a stable and smooth 60+ FPS framerate.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

However, the RTX 3060 Ti is among the more premium options for FHD gaming. It was introduced for $399 back in 2020 and currently sells for slightly over its MSRP. The cheapest models fare for around $410 on Newegg.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($420)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 might sound like a misfit for this list. In the end, it was introduced for 1440p gaming. However, certain pointers make the 70-class card from the last-gen a solid option for playing games in FHD.

The RTX 3070 can max out any game, including Cyberpunk 2077, at 1080p and still does not rely on upscaling to push out a playable framerate. Thus, gamers can expect sky-high framerates in a well-optimized game like Warzone 2.0.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The card was launched for $499 back in 2020. However, it can be picked up for as low as $420 on Newegg, making it a solid option to consider over the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti.

Overall, Warzone 2.0 is not particularly demanding at 1080p. Even an old GTX 1050 Ti can push out a playable framerate in this resolution. Thus, the cards mentioned above will have no problems running the game.

