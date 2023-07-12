Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: The Boys crossover, new Gulag, Playlist rotation and more

Call of Duty developers have officially revealed the patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded. With a battle royale mode coming to Vondel, this mid-season update is bringing many changes to the game. The most exciting aspect of this patch is surely WZ2's collaboration with The Boys. Players will not only get characters from this series as Operators, but they will also wield their abilities in the game as well.

With some major changes in Warzone 2's playlist and a fresh map rotation system, this Season 4 Reloaded update has a lot to offer a lot. With that in mind, here are the patch notes for this S4 patch, detailing everything coming to the game.

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: All changes in the Battle Royale

The Boys crossover and Temp V Field Upgrades

Homelander in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Secure the W with superpowers while in the Warzone. Upon consuming the new Temp V Field Upgrade, Players are granted one of four random superpowers. These powers don’t act like a usual Field Upgrade, though… Once you use Temp V, you’re then free to activate this power whenever you wish. But if you’re eliminated from combat before activating the power, then like a normal Field Upgrade, it is lost upon death.

The four different superpowers you can get from Temp V:

Charge Jump - This ability propels the Player across the map without suffering any fall damage and dealing splash damage in a radius when they land.

Electric Shockwave - This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys Vehicles and Equipment.

Laser Vision - This ability levitates the Player and fires an aimed laser beam that sears through enemy targets.

Teleport - This ability warps the Player straight up into the air.

Temp V is accessible in all Warzone Playlists, including DMZ, except Ranked Play. Temp V is limited in DMZ by effect (such as no Charge Jump) and scarcity.

Warzone 2 playlist for Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder and Lockdown

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard BR, Resurgence, Plunder, and more.

PLAYLIST

Warzone 2 playlist calender (Image via Activision)

All new map updates in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

New map changes in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Map Updates

Vondel | Battle Royale

New Gulag

Unique to Vondel, this new Gulag is a three-lane map designed for 1v1 combat. The center features a circular structure with an opening facing the two main spawn points.

New Gulag (Image via Activision)

New Gulag in Vondel Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

All new modes in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

New Modes

Battle Royale Vondel

Encroaching Circle collapses, Loadout Drops, the Gulag, and limited chances at being the last Squad standing. The traditional Battle Royale experience comes to Vondel with up to 72 Players per match.

GENERAL

New Features

Map Rotation

A 15-minute in-game timer has been added to the Playlist menu that now indicates when specified Resurgence Modes switch between Ashika Island and Vondel. The developers had this to say about it:

"Starting with Resurgence Trios, the map will rotate every 15 minutes between Ashika Island and Vondel. This feature will give players an opportunity to enjoy the wide offering of maps and modes that Warzone has. We will closely monitor this feature and may look to expand upon it in future."

Firing Range (Quality of Life)

Players now have the option to apply 0/1/2/3 Armor Plates on Target Dummies via settings in the pause menu.

All new gameplay changes in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

New Personal Redeploy Drone in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Features

All Maps | All Modes

Plate Carriers (Equipment)

Armor Plate Carriers will now drop when an enemy player is eliminated.

Added 3 new types of Armor Plate Carriers:

Medic

A common Armor Plate Carrier that increases the speed at which Players are able to revive downed Squad members.

Increases the speed at which health begins to regenerate.

Comms

An uncommon Armor Plate Carrier that increases the effectiveness of UAVs by showing the enemy Player’s bearing on the minimap.

Stealth

A rare Armor Plate Carrier that protects the Player from UAVs and other targeting devices.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Cash Drop Public Event

This new event will spawn 3 planes that will drop a combined total of 12 crates across the map.

Each crate will spawn ~$10,000 in Cash and between 2-4 randomized Armor Plate Carriers.

This event has a chance to occur during the 3rd and 5th Circles.

Vondel | All Modes

Personal Redeploy Drone (P.R.D.) Field Upgrade

The Personal Redeploy Drone is an instant-use piece of equipment that, when used, will propel and carry the player into the air before releasing them.

Vondel | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Signals Intelligence Contract

Players will be required to track down and hack three different phones to earn rewards over a short duration of time.

Each living Squad member will receive a total of 10 payments of $500 for a potential total of $5,000 over 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Occupation Scan Public Event

Occupation Scan is back! Make sure to go prone or dive underwater when the scan is about to begin otherwise your position will be revealed.

All Maps | Resurgence

Communal Stations Public Event

Once Resurgence is disabled, a series of Deployable Buy Stations will drop onto the field at random for any Player to use.

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

Armor/Ammunition Boxes Quality of Life

Lethal and Tactical Equipment refill behavior will now match Ammunition.

Armor and Ammunition Boxes will now drop additional items that do not fit into the active Loadout slots to the ground - leaving Players to choose whether or not to stow them in the Backpack.

Redeployment Elevation

The elevation at which Players redeploy to the field will now reduce by 9% of the initial elevation each circle.

This reduction stops at Circle 8 and remains constant for the remainder of the match.

The total difference in height from the start of the match until the last adjustment is approximately 60%.

Speaking about the Redeployment Elevation, the developers had this to say;

"We have seen an increase in players staying in an airborne state to exploit the aerial advantage in order to obtain a better final placement. We feel this goes against the spirit of a Battle Royale experience, so by lowering the redeployment height with each circle closure, we will see a better representation of fairness between being airborne vs. being on the ground."

Gas Mask Quality of Life

The Gas Mask animation that automatically starts while Players are airborne will be interrupted if a Player decides to pull their parachute.

Birdseye Perk

When using a UAV in combination with Birdseye, Players under the effect of Ghost are now revealed to that Player. Regarding this change, here's what the developers said:

"We want to provide a hard counter to Ghost to offer more variety in the rock-paper-scissors encounters of Battle Royale and open up more play styles."

Medicine Cabinets

Reduced the number of Stims that spawn from Medicine Cabinets to 1, down from 2.

Vondel | All Modes

Cash Increase

The minimum amount of Cash that Players will find has been increased to $500, up from $100.

This applies to all sources of loot including Cash Registers and Supply Boxes.

These are all the major changes for specifically Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded. For more information regarding Ranked Play and DMZ, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

