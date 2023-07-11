How to get The Boys like superpower in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty has finally announced the much-awaited crossover between The Boys tv show and Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2. While the superheroes from the TV screen are all set to step into the world of Call of Duty, there is a massive surprise for the fans of both franchises. Not only will players be able to play with characters like Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight, but they'll also wield superhuman powers in the game. Read on to learn how to obtain these.

Warzone 2 Field Upgrade will allow players to have 'The Boys' like superpower

The Boys became an imminent hit after the release of its first season on Amazon Prime in 2019. In this series, the superheroes are controlled by a private company named Vought, and the protagonists are to go on a quest to stop them. Spoiler alert, most of the superheroes hailed by the public in this show are actually supervillains.

After many leaks suggesting a possible crossover, it was finally confirmed yesterday. Unlike other collaboration events, you'll not just use the operators from the screen in the game. This time you can wield some of their powers while playing Warzone 2.

All superhuman abilities from 'The Boys' in Warzone 2 and how to use them

By using a Field Upgrade named 'Temp V,' players will be able to use these special powers. If you don't know what 'Temp V' actually is, we've got you covered. It is a super serum used in The Boys, which can temporarily give you strength like superheroes. Here are all the four superpowers you can use in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

Charge Jump: Upon using this, you won't be able to experience fall damage no matter how high they are jumping from. This ability is very similar to Queen Maeve's from The Boys. You will also deal splash damage within a certain radius to anything or anyone.

Electric Shockwave: This ability in Warzone 2 is similar to Starlight's prowess from the series. It basically disables any electronics, including vehicles. Its powerful electrical explosion works like a super EMP, hurting opponent players and AIs.

Laser Vision: This ability is almost like a cheatcode and is based on the Homelander's superpowers. Operators can fire a laser beam that sears through any enemy target in any direction.

Teleport: This unique ability will only be available on the Vondel map to play, and unlike Hughie Campbell from the series, you won't leave your clothes behind.

One thing you should keep in mind is that the availability of the Field Upgrade is easier in the battle royale than in the DMZ.

