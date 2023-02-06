The Boys: 10 Superheroes who can easily defeat Homelander

The Homelander is a fictional character in the comic book series The Boys, created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson. He is portrayed as the leader of the Seven, a team of superheroes in the series, and is depicted as a patriotic and charismatic figure who uses his powers for personal gain.

The Seven, headed by the mysterious Homelander, are bent on wreaking havoc on the world, but they are no match for the power of The Boys. Yet, despite all these powers, there are several superheroes who can defeat the Homelander with ease.

We are here to look at a list of 10 such superheroes who can take down the Homelander.

The most formidable superheroes capable of taking down the Homelander

1. Superman

Superman is the most powerful and iconic superhero to ever exist. (Image via DC)

Superman is the most powerful and iconic superhero to ever exist, and can truly be seen as one of the most powerful forces opposing Homelander.

His exceptional strength and invulnerability, combined with his ability to fly, make him a formidable opponent. He can also use his X-ray vision to assess situations and prepare effective strategies when facing the Homelander.

While his presence alone would be enough to deter Homelander, Superman can also offer additional assistance in the form of advanced technology, powerful allies, and experienced leadership to rally the forces of justice.

2. Sentinel

Sentinel is equipped with an array of weapons designed to stop even the most powerful beings. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

As a mechanical embodiment of justice, the sentient robot, known as Sentinel, could also prove to be an effective countermeasure against Homelander. Sentinel is equipped with an array of weapons designed to stop even the most powerful beings and has the ability to detect and track the Homelander with ease.

Sentinel is also capable of adapting its combat strategies automatically based on the situation. The combination of its technological wisdom and its unmatched combat prowess can pose as a great weapon to take down the Homelander.

3. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is able to absorb and redirect energy blasts, and use strength and agility to out-maneuver her opponent. (Image via Marvel)

With her superhuman strength, energy manipulation, and flight capabilities, Captain Marvel has the tools needed to challenge the threat of the Homelander at his strongest. She is able to absorb and redirect energy blasts, use strength and agility to out-maneuver her opponent, and fly at tremendous speeds to create distance if needed.

Captain Marvel also has access to powerful allies, experienced leadership, and advanced tech that could lend her a hand in any stand-off against the Homelander. With such an impressive array of skills, Captain Marvel is an excellent choice of opponent against the supervillain.

4. Thor

Thor is a god from the Asgardian pantheon and the renowned savior of Asgard and Earth. (Image via Marvel)

Thor is a god from the Asgardian pantheon and the renowned savior of Asgard and Earth. He is known for his might and strength, but he also possesses the ability to fly, stop time, and even control the elements, which gives him a powerful edge over the Homelander.

Thor also has incredible healing capabilities, making him an immensely tough opponent for the Homelander. With his hammer, Mjolnir, Thor has the ability to call down lightning, conjure storms, and control the state of the natural environment.

Thor also commands leviathans and the jotunn, which are immune to most attacks. With his hammer, he can also grant other Asgardians and human warriors the strength they need to defeat the Homelander.

5. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful superheroes on Earth. (Image via Marvel)

Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful superheroes on Earth. Her strength, speed, and agility make her a formidable opponent in any battle.

She has the power to use her Lasso of Truth to compel her opponents to tell her the truth, and her Bracelets of Victory to deflect attacks in the face of the Homelander.

The superhero can fly, meaning she can maneuver around the Homelander’s attacks and get in the perfect position for a retaliation. Her bracelets, when combined with the power of the Amazons, are powerful enough to defeat even the Homelander.

6. Doctor Strange

Dr. Strange is an incredibly powerful fighter who uses his powerful magic to keep himself one step ahead of Homelander’s attacks. (Image via Marvel)

Dr. Strange is an incredibly powerful fighter who uses his magic to keep himself a step ahead of Homelander’s attacks. He has the ability to manipulate time, reality, and the space-time continuum, which can be used to great effect against the Homelander.

He also possesses powerful magic items and talismans, such as the Eye and Cloak of Levitation. The Eye of Agamotto, in particular, can be used to detect mystical energies, allowing Doctor Strange to locate Homelander and attack him more effectively.

Dr. Strange also has a library filled with ancient magical tomes and scrolls, from which power can be drawn to defeat the Homelander.

7. Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is a formidable opponent and has the potential to defeat even the Homelander with her magical powers.(Image via Marvel)

In the comics, the Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, is a powerful mutant with the ability to manipulate reality through her magical powers and can therefore easily defeat the Homelander.

Scarlet Witch is a formidable opponent and has the potential to defeat even the Homelander with her magical powers. She is adept at a variety of spellcasting and reality manipulation techniques, and could potentially use her powers to thwart his plan to take control of the world.

With her magical powers, she could cause the Homelander to experience a reality-bending battle that would prevent him from destroying the world.

8. Supergirl

Supergirl is also an immensely powerful character who has the strength and invulnerability to stand up to and ultimately outwit the Homelander. (Image via DC)

Supergirl is also an extremely powerful superhero who has the strength and invulnerability to stand up to and ultimately outwit the Homelander.

Supergirl has the power of flight, super speed, and a variety of other superhuman abilities which make her a key part of DC Comics and a difficult opponent for Homelander. With her ability to fly at immense speed, she could distract him, allowing her allies to join her and defeat him.

9. Green Lantern

Green Lantern's power combined with his moral righteousness makes him a perfect contender to take on the task of defeating Homelander. (Image via Marvel)

Green Lantern's power, combined with his moral righteousness, makes him the perfect contender to take on the task of defeating the Homelander. Armed with his signature glowing green energy, the Green Lantern is capable of forming green constructs of nearly any shape or size to combat his enemy.

Whether by physical force or simply by outsmarting his opponent, the Green Lantern can engage in battle like any other superhero. With his unwavering focus and determination, the Green Lantern could prove to be a real match for the Homelander.

10. Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is a humanoid cosmic entity born from a fusion of two opposing cosmic energies. (Image via Marvel)

Silver Surfer is a humanoid cosmic entity born from a fusion of two opposing cosmic energies. He can easily defeat the Homelander with his godlike powers, including the ability to fly, generate and manipulate cosmic energy, and manipulate matter.

Silver Surfer's cosmic powers come with the ability to traverse the universe and explore its infinite possibilities. His mastery over energy and matter, combined with his vast experience, gives him an unparalleled understanding of the universe.

The Homelander would therefore have no chance of defeating him. He is simply too powerful for the Homelander to even attempt to go up against him.

Consider the facts: Final thoughts

The Homelander has impressive superhuman strength, but he is not unbeatable. (Image via DC)

The Homelander may have impressive superhuman strength, the power of flight, and enhanced vision, but he is not unbeatable. While he is certainly a formidable opponent, there are some fellow heroes who all have a realistic chance of standing up to him.

These are only a fraction of the superheroic heroes that could defeat the Homelander. He is still a credible threat, but no single hero mentioned above is in any real danger of being defeated by him in the near future.

