Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has seen a plethora of Marvel characters come to the island. Of course, they are only available to Fortnite players who have bought this season’s Battle Pass. Buying the Battle Pass also unlocks the ‘Wolverine challenges’ that are required to be completed to unlock the character.

For Week 4, we have the ‘Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground’ challenge which takes Fortnite players to another Marvel-themed location. ‘The Sentinel Graveyard’ is one of the numerous Marvel locations that have been added this season. The location is home to a bunch of fallen Sentinels, mutant-hunting characters who often face off against the X-men. In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to complete the newest Wolverine challenge.

Image Credits: Perfect Score, YouTube

Fortnite Season 4: How to Launch off all Sentinel hands without touching the ground?

First and foremost, you need to know where exactly the Sentinel Graveyard is located on the Fortnite island. The location is towards the west of Lazy Lake, and falls near the border of coordinated E5 and E6. For further information as to the exact location, you can look at the map below. The location is pretty hard to miss, as there are many large Sentinels fallen on the ground in awkward positions.

Image Credits: GameRant

There are a total of six Sentinel hands that you need to jump off. Of course, you cannot touch the ground in between jumps, which makes the challenge comprehensively harder. Your best bet would be to land on one of the hands, and then let your character rocket off into the air. On the way down, you can glide towards the next hand.

Image Credits: Eurogamer

The overall momentum and the distance between some of the hands, particularly towards the end might make the job difficult. Also, the challenge might require two to three attempts, and you must be careful to make sure you don’t get caught out by an enemy. There are quite a few Fortnite players who will be looking to complete the challenge and getting caught in an ambush midway is certainly not desirable. For further help with the challenge, you can look at the video below.