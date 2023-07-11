Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded overview: Vondel Battle Royale, New Gulag, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is slated to receive the Season 4 Reloaded update on July 12, 2023. It will be an exciting new patch as the publisher has announced the introduction of a brand new weapon, cosmetics, gun camo challenges, and character bundles. The Resurgence map Vondel will be open for battle royale game mode as well, with a smaller number of players in the lobby.

Warzone 2 will receive additional gameplay changes in the upcoming update, including a fresh Gulag for the Vondel battle royale matches. These new implementations are sure to refresh the overall experience for the entire player base. Map rotations for different modes and maps will also go live to accommodate the growing list of playable areas.

How will Vondel map function in Warzone 2’s battle royale mode?

The Vondel map will retain all its routes and canals while transitioning to the battle royale game mode. It will allow 72 players in a single online lobby and bring different squad iterations - Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos.

Like Al Mazrah, all the squad size modes will be separate in the playlist and rotate after a limited time.

The player base will be able to experience the new map with a new perspective as everyone gets only one chance through the Gulag. The map layout for the new Gulag is also fresh and features some of the popular elements from the battle royale prequel.

What is the new Warzone 2 Gulag map in Vondel?

The upcoming Gulag arena for Warzone 2’s Vondel is reportedly present under the Castle and was previously used as a wine cellar. The layout is similar to the one players experienced in the previous Warzone title’s Prison shower arena. There are three primary lanes with an upright cylindrical area in the middle.

The centerpiece has two openings for each player's spawn location. Several crates and barrels are present on the map, with the main structure seemingly built out of stones. There is an ample amount of cover for a 1v1, but the design naturally draws battles into the center.

What is the new Map Rotation for Warzone 2?

The developers understand the legacy of the title and the requirement for all the modes to be available to the community. Despite Vondel’s fresh arrival to the battle royale mode, it will be slowly rotated into and out of the Resurgence mode with Ashika Island for a balanced experience. The timer will be provided in-game and will trigger the playlist to be shuffled for Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos.

It is important to note that the rotations will occur only for the Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.

What are the new contracts arriving on the Vondel map?

Occupation Scan and Signals Intelligence Contract will become available for players dropping in Vondel. The Occupation Scan will be of the same format and hosted in-match while affecting all operators on the map.

Signals Intelligence Contracts will require the squad or a single player to hack three contract phones on the map. It will be time bound and show a countdown to increase the pace of the matches.

